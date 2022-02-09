Bonus Bounties: Fennec Shand Chibi Coin Now Available from New Zealand Mint

Star Wars fans can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

The Book of Boba Fett fans can start or grow their silver coin collection with the latest Star Wars addition from the New Zealand Mint.

fans can start or grow their silver coin collection with the latest Star Wars addition from the The company has introduced a 1oz silver coin inspired by Bounty Hunter Fennec Shand, but they’ve made her a little less threatening by featuring her in a Chibi art style.

Instead of creating a standard circular coin, this beautiful collector’s piece has been shaped to resemble a (chibi) human form.

The front side features Fennec dressed in her costume with only her eyes visible, while the back side shows a picture of Queen Elizabeth with a 2022 stamp.

The coin’s edition size is 2,000 pieces and sells for $99.00.

But wait! Collectors looking for something a bit more special might want to consider the Premium version. What this means is that Numbers 1-100 are available as an authenticated Premium Number Selection and packaged in a secure, click-close acrylic display case.

The Premium coin sells for $199.99.

Fans can shop for the collectible now on the New Zealand Mint website

Fennec Shand – Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett – 1oz Silver Chibi Coin | NZ Mint (Standard) – $99.00

Fennec Shand – Star Wars The Book of Boba Fett – 1oz Silver Chibi Coin | NZ Mint (Premium) – $199.00

1oz pure silver coin officially licensed by Lucasfilm.

Arrives in a Star Wars themed box with insert that can be angled for display.

Certificate of Authenticity confirming it as a limited edition, legal tender coin.

Edition size of 2,000 coins worldwide; 1-100 available as Premium Numbered Selection.

