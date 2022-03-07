Writer/Director/Producer Latoya Raveneau Signs Overall Deal With Disney Television Animation

Writer, Producer, and Director Latoya Raveneau (The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder) has signed an overall deal with Disney Television Animation to develop new animated projects, but also includes terms for live-action content.

What They’re Saying:

Ayo Davis, President, Disney Branded Television : “We’re all delighted that Latoya chose Disney to be her creative home, and we’re looking forward to the fresh and inspirational stories she will create in the kids and family space.”

: “We’re all delighted that Latoya chose Disney to be her creative home, and we’re looking forward to the fresh and inspirational stories she will create in the kids and family space.” Meredith Roberts: “Latoya is a rare and uniquely talented person who elevates everything she touches, and her creative sensibilities span stories for preschool, kids, families and adults. She’s one of the most natural, talented storytellers I have ever encountered, and we are proud to be supporting her vision.”