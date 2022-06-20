shopDisney Commemorates 25 Years of “Hercules” with a Megara Special Edition Doll Debuting June 27th

We can’t get enough of Disney’s Special Edition Dolls and their next reveal is as dramatic as it is lovely. We’re talking about Megara “Meg” from Hercules! In honor of the film’s 25th anniversary, Meg is getting an updated look that fans will love.

Disney’s animated classic Hercules is turning 25 this year and to celebrate the milestone, shopDisney is introducing a new Special Edition Doll of Megara.

is turning 25 this year and to celebrate the milestone, shopDisney is introducing a new Special Edition Doll of Megara. Fans and collectors alike will love this fashion doll that features Meg in all her purple glory. She’s dressed in a beautiful form fitting gown that is reminiscent of her signature looks but enhanced with stylish fashion elements.

The bodice is a satiny material, while a deep purple belt rests on her hips and is accented with a golden sun medallion. She’s wearing a black lace lining under her skirt and an outer purple wrap includes a Greek-inspired border and filigree.

Meg has a sheer light purple wrap for her arms and shoulders and she’s even holding a pretty purple flower. She’s lightly adorned in golden jewelry (bracelets, earrings, hair piece) and her magnificent high ponytail hangs all the way down to her waist.

Pricing hasn’t been announced yet, but the doll will likely retail for $49.99 which is in line with the other recent Special Edition Dolls

Meg will be available on shopDisney starting June 27th at 7am PT. Check back soon for a link to the doll.

Can you believe this movie has already reached its 25th anniversary? Celebrate with a series of new commemorative pins or a Collectible Key

