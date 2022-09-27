Photos: Hurricane Ian Preparations Underway at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

With all four Walt Disney World theme parks set to close tomorrow through Thursday as Hurricane Ian makes its way through Florida, preparation has already begun to get the parks ready for the hurricane. We were at Disney’s Hollywood Studios earlier and caught some of that preparation.
The lettering on many of the park’s theater facades along Hollywood and Sunset Blvds. have been removed.
Tarps surrounding the construction of Roundup Rodeo BBQ in Toy Story Land have been removed.
All umbrellas have/will be ziptied.
