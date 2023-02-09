Save 25% On Disney Merchandise During shopDisney’s Friends and Family Savings Event

Disney fans looking for a good sale will want to swing by shopDisney to take advantage of the popular Friends and Family Savings event. Now through Monday, February 13th, fans can save 25% on almost everything with the code: DISNEYPAL.

What’s Happening:

For a limited time shopDisney is offering guests a 25% discount (some restrictions apply) on toys, apparel, home essentials and more as part of their Friends and Family event.

Guests will find a wide assortment of Disney merchandise for any occasion and while must-have items are on sale, there's no better time to stock up and save.

The 25% off discount can be applied at checkout with the code: DISNEYPAL .

This special offer applies to select new releases like the Disney100 Collections and some items currently on sale like 25% Off Genuine Mouseware

Finally, don't forget to use the code SHIPMAGIC too to get free shipping on orders of $75+ (pre-tax)!

We gathered up some of our favorite finds both new and classic that are part of the Friends and Family event on shopDisney

Links to individual items can be found below. Happy shopping!

25% Off Genuine Mouseware

Dress yourself in comfy loungewear separates starring Mickey Mouse that can be mixed and matched to suit your personal style!

Disney100

The Walt Disney Company turns 100 this year and they’re celebrating with new merchandise collections fans will adore! Whether it's the Disney100 Platinum Celebration, Disney Eras or Eras Disneyland series you can sport tons of awesome swag. Select styles from each are included in the sale.

Toys

Whether it’s snuggling with a cute plush or exercising their imagination through creative play you can get the kiddos started on their Disney obsession right now!

Disney Dolls

Start a new collection with CreativeSoul Photography’s princess dolls or complete your Disney Designer Collection with Belle and Aurora which are now on sale.

Goofy 90th Anniversary

D23 Expo 2022 included tons of new merchandise launches such as the fan favorite Goofy series that honors the silly dog in some of his finer movie moments.

Frozen Fun

Artist Brittney Lee drew beautiful concept art for Frozen 2 and now those looks are featured on fashionable apparel for adult fans. Celebrate the story of love, sisterhood and discovering who you are with these clothing selections

Barely Necessities Picks

If money grew on trees, we’d probably buy everything on shopDisney. But since that’s not the case, we’ve picked five of our Disney must-haves to share with you.