“The Little Mermaid” Merchandise Round Up: Clothing, Collectibles, Coffee and Cosmetics!

At long last the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid is here and as fans flock to the theaters to check out the film, we’re going shopping! So many great products have been unveiled leading up to the movie’s debut and we thought it would be helpful to gather them all in one place; because if you’re like us, as soon as you leave the theater you’re going to want to buy everything!

This is a big week for Disney fans and especially those who love The Little Mermaid. The new film is now playing on the big screen and Ariel from the Live-Action story is meeting and greeting guests at the Disney Parks! There’s also a wave of delightful merchandise selections available online and in stores including some exclusives that will have you flipping your fins.

HSN Offering “The Little Mermaid” Soundtrack CD with an Exclusive Bonus Track

Disney fans have been able to stream the soundtrack of the new live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid since last Friday, but if you’re looking to purchase a physical CD, you may want to go through HSN, as they are offering an exclusive bonus track.

"The Little Mermaid" Apparel and Accessories Arrive on shopDisney

Of course you can’t have a new Disney movie without some serious merchandise and this spring and summer, there will be whozits and whatzits galore that’ll appeal to every fan. shopDisney recently welcomed a new assortment of clothing, costumes, accessories and home goods featuring Ariel and below the surface seascapes that will instantly transport you to her world.

Unlock the Magic of "The Little Mermaid" With New Sets from LEGO

It must be pretty incredible for storytellers to create the exciting worlds that Ariel, her sisters and aquatic friends call home. Fans too like to have a part in creating something magical, and thanks to LEGO, they can have fun building new sets inspired by the film!

Explore Ariel's World with "The Little Mermaid" Toys from Jakks Pacific

Ariel just wants to be part of our world, and this summer she can be! Jakks Pacific has introduced a new collection of dolls and role play accessories themed to the live-action The Little Mermaid and fans of all ages are going to love these adorable additions for the play room.

Bioworld Introduces "The Little Mermaid" Collection Featuring Charming Bag, Wallet and Key Chain

Whether you’re in the market for your own assortment of thingamabobs or just want to have a souvenir to commemorate the film, Bioworld has introduced a charming bag, wallet and key chain that feature Ariel and the film’s logo.

"The Little Mermaid" Loungefly Accessories Surface on Entertainment Earth

Loungefly is giving fans a new mini backpack and wallet that will make the perfect splash with your Disney wardrobe. Both designs feature Ariel on the front living her best mermaid life, but she’s not alone! Flounder, Sebastian and Scuttle make an appearance too!

Ariel, Ursula, Mermaids and More Featured in New Wave of Dolls from Mattel

Mattel is back with a delightful range of fashion dolls featuring: Ariel and her Sisters, Ursula and other characters from the film. The dolls have gorgeous hair in a variety of lengths as well as outfits in styles and colors that kids will adore. There are also several versions of Ariel including a transforming doll and a “sing and discover” toy.

Ariel and Friends Deluxe Funko Pop! and More "The Little Mermaid" Collectibles Now Available

Flip your fins mermaid fans and make room on your display shelf for new Funko Pop! figures. Ariel, Eric, Ursula and Triton from the live-action The Little Mermaid have just arrived on Entertainment Earth and are sure to be the coveted treasures you’re looking for.

Joffrey’s Coffee Introduces “The Little Mermaid" Part of Your World Blend

Joffrey’s newest caffeinated creation, the Part of Your World Blend, will have you adding to your treasure trove. This medium-roasted flavored coffee will wake you up with swimmingly sweet notes of cane sugar, caramel, and vanilla.

Halle Bailey's Ariel Featured on Two New "The Little Mermaid" Shirts from Cakeworthy

Fans everywhere are excited for this new adventure and so are some of our favorite brands like Cakeworthy! In celebration of the upcoming film, they’ve launched two shirt designs that feature artistic versions of the live-action cast and one of Ariel herself.

Fashion Brand Janie and Jack Introduce Dreamy "The Little Mermaid" Collection for Kids

The seaweed may be “greener in somebody else’s lake,” but the fashions from Janie and Jack are always fresh and fun! That’s especially true when they feature Disney characters, and their The Little Mermaid collection will have everyone flipping their fins with excitement.

Have The Best Hair Day with "The Little Mermaid" Collection from Carol's Daughter

Whether you’re enjoying life under the sea or dying to explore the surface you’ve got to keep your hair looking fabulous! Tame wild curls, bring back that bounce and keep your hair hydrated so that it's as gorgeous as ever no matter where your adventures take you.

Black Girl Sunscreen Launches "The Little Mermaid" Collection Exclusively at Ulta Beauty

Dive in the world of mermaids, sea witches, talking fish, birds and crabs and live it up Under the Sea with Black Girl Sunscreen. Be empowered by the beauty of your skin with Black Girl Sunscreen and Disney’s The Little Mermaid sun care collection featuring two of their most popular sunscreens.

The Little Mermaid" Collection by Ulta Beauty Splashes on the Scene!

Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid is about to surface in theaters and that means new merchandise collections are popping up too! Over at Ulta Beauty, fans can transform their look with a delightful assortment of cosmetics and self care essentials that will have you feeling your absolute best.

Pacifica's "The Little Mermaid" Collection Brings Disney Magic to Fan-Favorite Skin Care Essentials

Disney fans looking to bring home a bit of magic themed to The Little Mermaid will love the new skin care offerings from Pacifica. Five fan-favorite items have surfaced with new packaging featuring an under the sea vibe.

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and is now playing in theaters nationwide.