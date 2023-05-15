Black Girl Sunscreen Launches “The Little Mermaid” Collection Exclusively at Ulta Beauty

Disney fans the world over will soon have the chance to venture with Ariel when The Little Mermaid comes to theaters on May 26th. In the meantime, several brands are launching products inspired by the film including Black Girl Sunscreen who’s newest collection has landed exclusively at Ulta Beauty.

Dive in the world of mermaids, sea witches, talking fish, birds and crabs and live it up Under the Sea with Black Girl Sunscreen.

Be empowered by the beauty of your skin with Black Girl Sunscreen and Disney’s The Little Mermaid sun care collection featuring two of their most popular sunscreens.

Black Girl Sunscreen products are formulated with melanated skin tones in mind, so everyone can enjoy the sun while staying moisturized and protected with no-white cast.

Both Sunscreens are available exclusively at Ulta Beauty. Links to the individual items can be found below.

Make It Matte SPF 45 ($17.99) – A mattifying yet hydrating gel formula infused with soothing ingredients such as aloe, squalane and shea butter.

Black Girl Sunscreen SPF 30 ($15.99) – BGS’ original moisturizing lotion protects against harmful UVA & UVB rays using a signature, sheer formula.

Beauty, Hair, and Skincare:

The Little Mermaid is inspiring fans to be the best versions of themselves when it comes to beauty and skincare. Pacifica, Carol’s Daughter and Ulta Beauty all have fabulous products inspired by The Little Mermaid to help you achieve your beauty goals.

More The Little Mermaid Fun:

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!