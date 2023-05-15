“The Little Mermaid” Collection by Ulta Beauty Splashes on the Scene!

Disney’s live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid is about to surface in theaters and that means new merchandise collections are popping up too! Over at Ulta Beauty, fans can transform their look with a delightful assortment of cosmetics and self care essentials that will have you feeling your absolute best.

Shed the scales and show your true self with Ulta Beauty and The Little Mermaid ! Now that a new movie is hitting theaters fans can dive into the beauty scene and bring a colorful assortment of cosmetics to their daily routine that even Ariel would adore.

Ulta Beauty Collection encourages you to embrace your inner beauty and discover new possibilities – for both land and sea.

Featuring a must-have shell-shaped Beauty Box, Eye Shadow Palette inspired by characters from the film, Ariel and Ursula, and a 5-piece “Stirring Up Trouble’ Brush Set for the perfect application.

Ulta Beauty Collection The Little Mermaid Beauty Box 1 Eye & Face Palette: 12 eye shadows, 2 blushes 1 Brow Trio: 2 powders, 1 brow wax 1 Brow Gel 1 Dual-Ended Eye Liner 1 Glitter Top Coat Trio 1 Eye Shadow Primer 1 Cream Eye Shadow Stick 2 Lip Glosses 1 Lip Balm 1 Cream Highlighter Stick



Ulta Beauty Collection The Little Mermaid Eye Shadow Palette Seagull: matte sienna brown Trident: copper shimmer Guppy: periwinkle shimmer Crustacean: magenta shimmer Mermaid: pastel lime matte Seashell: silver shimmer Ocean: aqua blue shimmer Voice: pastel lilac matte Eel: black matte Sea Witch: deep eggplant shimmer



Ulta Beauty Collection The Little Mermaid Eye Shadow Set 3 Liquid Shimmer Eye Shadows: Shipwreck: mint shimmer, Dinglehopper: iridescent shimmer, Snarfblatt: copper metallic 1 Sheet of Pearl Face & Nail Gems



Ulta Beauty Collection The Little Mermaid Lip Stain Set 3 Lip Stains: Sea Treasure: poppy pink lip stain, Beach Buddies: cherry red lip stain, Daydreaming: berry lip stain, Undertow: clear shimmer lip gloss 1 Lip Gloss



Ulta Beauty Collection The Little Mermaid Makeup Brush Set Powder Brush Multi-Purpose Stippling Brush Classic Eye Shadow Brush Tapered Crease Eye Shadow Brush Short Precision Eye Shadow Brush



Ulta Beauty Collection The Little Mermaid Candle Top: Tropical Plum Mid: Coconut, Guava Base: Musk, Coconut Water



Ulta Beauty Collection The Little Mermaid Bath Set

2 Bath Bombs: Notes of Italian Bergamot, Cotton Blossom, Jasmine Petals & Crisp Driftwood

1 Plush Spa Headband

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!