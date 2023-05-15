Have The Best Hair Day with “The Little Mermaid” Collection from Carol’s Daughter

Whether you’re enjoying life under the sea or dying to explore the surface you’ve got to keep your hair looking fabulous! Tame wild curls, bring back that bounce and keep your hair hydrated so that it's as gorgeous as ever no matter where your adventures take you.

What’s Happening:

Be your best self this year (and always) when you channel Ariel and magic of Disney’s The Little Mermaid !

! Iconic hair care brand Carol’s Daughter has created 6 limited edition products, including sulfate and silicon-free shampoos and conditioners designed to keep your hair healthy and glowing.

This incredible range of products is available now directly through Carol’s Daughter and prices range from $11.99-$13.99.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

Beauty, Hair, and Skincare:

The Little Mermaid is inspiring fans to be the best versions of themselves when it comes to beauty and skincare. Pacifica, Ulta Beauty and Black Girl Sunscreen all have fabulous products inspired by The Little Mermaid to help you achieve your beauty goals.

More The Little Mermaid Fun:

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!