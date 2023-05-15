Pacifica’s “The Little Mermaid” Collection Brings Disney Magic to Fan-Favorite Skin Care Essentials

Disney fans looking to bring home a bit of magic themed to The Little Mermaid will love the new skin care offerings from Pacifica. Five fan-favorite items have surfaced with new packaging featuring an under the sea vibe.

A new Disney movie means new merchandise and the Pacifica has a gorgeous range of skin care essentials inspired by iconic princess Ariel.

As Disney’s The Little Mermaid exclusive skincare partner, Pacifica is releasing five of its cult-favorite products with one-of-a-kind mermaid-inspired packaging.

Get ready to *sea* your skin glow with the new collection by Pacifica!

The Little Mermaid stars Halle Bailey, Awkwafina, Jonah Hauer-King, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy and swims into theaters on May 26th!