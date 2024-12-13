Mongello has been covering Disney since 2005.

The Podcast Hall of Fame has announced their 2025 inductees and it includes Lou Mongello, host of the award-winning Disney-focused podcast WDW Radio.

What’s Happening:

Mongello is one of 11 inductees for 2025. As described by the Podcast Hall of Fame, “Lou Mongello, host of WDW Radio , is a leading figure in Disney-focused podcasting. Lou has built a passionate community of Disney enthusiasts through his work, blending expert insights with engaging storytelling.”

Mongello's coverage of Disney began in 2005, eventually evolving into the current incarnation of WDW Radio, which provides listeners with information, contests, deep dives and more regarding Disney across its theme park and entertainment output, including Marvel and Star Wars.

Guests on WDW Radio over the years include Julie Andrews, Tony Baxter, Marty Sklar, Alice Davis, Richard Sherman, Bob Gurr, Alan Menken, Paige O'Hara, Jodi Benson, Don Hahn, Kevin Feige and Ashley Eckstein.

2025's Podcast Hall of Fame inductees also include Chris Christensen (The Amateur Traveler Podcast), Lance Anderson (The Verge of the Fringe), George Hrab (Geologic Podcast), Jessica Kupferman (She Podcasts), Twila Dang (Matriarch Digital Media), Dave Mansuet (Libsyn and BOSSJOCK App), Maria Thomas (NPR), Chris Krimitsos (Podfest Expo), Tom Webster (Sounds Profitable) and Tim Street (French Maid TV).

The induction ceremony will occur on Jan 17th, 2025, at 7:00 PM EST in the main keynote ballroom at the Podfest Expo Conference in Orlando, Florida.

What They’re Saying:

Podcast Hall of Fame: “The 2025 inductees embody the spirit of innovation, creativity, and dedication that has driven the podcasting medium’s growth and evolution. Each honoree has profoundly impacted the industry, shaping it into a vibrant space for storytelling, education, and connection. The Podcast Hall of Fame continues to honor those who have made podcasting what it is today while inspiring the next generation of creators.”

