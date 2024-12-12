Disney Cruise Line Brings Back Special Deposit Offer for Future Voyages

While not a discount per se, the offer helps lock in those trips especially as a Christmas gift.

A popular special offer is once again available for those looking to book a voyage aboard Disney Cruise Line, allowing for half off of deposits on select voyages.

What’s Happening:

Those interested in booking a voyage aboard the Disney Cruise Line can enjoy a special offer where only half of their required deposit must be paid when they book.

This makes it easier to lock in the voyage of interest, and the remaining balance will be due at the time of final payment.

Guests can take advantage of this limited time offer on select sailings between June 16, 2025 and May 31, 2026, with tropical cruises to the Caribbean or The Bahamas and fun-filled itineraries to Alaska, Europe, Mexico and beyond.

Guests sailing on eligible cruises will only be required to pay 50% of the required deposit when they book a Disney cruise by Feb. 14, 2025.

This also allows for dates aboard two of the newest ships in the Disney Cruise Line fleet sailing to these destinations – the new Disney Treasure and the upcoming Disney Destiny.

Beginning in November 2025, the Disney Destiny will draw on the legacies of Disney’s larger-than-life heroes and villains to forge a legendary cruise vacation steeped in the lore of illustrious Disney stories. The new Disney Cruise Line ship will debut one-of-a-kind venues and experiences that complement the extraordinary entertainment, world-class dining and unparalleled hospitality that make every Disney Cruise Line vacation legendary.

Currently in previews, the Disney Treasure will embark on its maiden voyage, a seven-night Eastern Caribbean cruise from Port Canaveral, Florida, on December 21, 2024, followed by an inaugural season of seven-night itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean from Port Canaveral.

On board, guests will find fan-favorite spaces from the Disney Treasure's sister ship, the Disney Wish, now themed to adventure, inspired by Walt Disney's love of exploration. From bow to stern, guests will discover Disney storytelling around every corner as they encounter themed spaces and live entertainment inspired by memorable tales like Aladdin, Coco and Zootopia, as well as favorite Disney Parks experiences like The Haunted Mansion and Jungle Cruise.

If you're interested in booking using this offer, or have any other questions about the Disney Cruise Line, be sure to reach out to our friends at Mouse Fan Travel