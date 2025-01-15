New Menu Items Coming to SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival

Enjoy even more with the Seven Seas Food Festival tasting lanyard.
by |
Tags: , , ,

SeaWorld Orlando’s Seven Seas Food Festival is almost here, and there are new delicious menu items available this year.

What's Happening:

  • SeaWorld Orlando will kick off 2025 with the return of its Seven Seas Food Festival.
  • Guests will have the chance to taste over 190 dishes inspired by international cuisines while enjoying a thrilling lineup of live concerts.
  • The festival will run on select dates from January 31 to May 4.

  • With a diverse menu featuring delicacies from Ireland, Mexico, Germany, Asia, and beyond, the Seven Seas Food Festival offers a true culinary adventure around the globe.
  • This year, the festival presents a variety of new attractions at the internationally themed markets.

The Caribbean Market:

  • New Jamaican Jerk Chicken – Seasoned Jamaican Chicken Leg with Celery Micro Greens
  • New Pork Pincho – Grilled Pork Skewer with Tangy BBQ Sauce and Grilled Cuban Bread
  • New Island Rice and Peas – Yellow Rice Garnished with Red Beans and Green Scallions

The Italian Market:

  • New Garlic Toast Chicken Parmigiana – Pan Seared Thick Garlic Toast Topped with Breaded Chicken, Marinara and Mozzarella Cheese
  • New Tiramisu – Topped with Chocolate Ganache

The Indian Market:

  • New Veggie Samosas – Potato & Pea Samosas with Indian Red Pepper Hummus
  • New Cardamom Chocolate Torte Cake – Harmonious balance of bittersweet cardamom infused ganache cake

The Irish Market:

  • New Reuben Egg Roll – Corned Beef and Sauerkraut Egg Rolls with Thousand Island dipping sauce
  • New Guinness Chicken Sausage – Grilled Chicken Sausage, Roasted Potatoes, Vidalia Onions and Chicken Gravy
  • New Strawberry Pouffe – Shortcake Stuffed with Berries and Cream

Cocktails:

  • New Frozen Golden Margarita – Tequila, Lime, Sweet and Sour
  • New Island Time – Rum, Pineapple Juice, Grenadine, Club Soda
  • New Blueberry Whiskey Smash – Whiskey, Lemon, Blueberry topped with Lemons andBlueberries
  • New Atlantic Breeze – Gin, Grapefruit Juice, Lemon Juice, Seltzer Water
  • New Negroni – Gin, Campari, Sweet Vermouth
  • New Orange Crush – Vodka, Candied Orange, Triple Sec, Orange Juice
  • New Lychee Bliss – Vodka, Lychee Liquor, Lime

 

The Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard:

  • The Seven Seas Food Festival Tasting Lanyard allows guests to explore a wide variety of food and drink pairings.
  • For $75, attendees can purchase a lanyard that includes 10 samples, while the sought-after 15-sample lanyard is priced at $90, offering great value.
  • Furthermore, SeaWorld Orlando Pass Members can benefit from a special deal, allowing them to enjoy 18 samples for the price of 15.

More SeaWorld Orlando News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.

Tricia Kennedy
As a huge Disney fan Tricia enjoys having Walt Disney World basically in her backyard. When she's not at the theme parks she is either playing drums or with her dog Yoda. She is a lifelong Star Wars fan and has ridden Star Tours over 270 times.
View all articles by Tricia Kennedy