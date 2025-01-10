Inside Look Returns to SeaWorld Orlando for Two Weekends with New Behind-the-Scenes Experiences

SeaWorld Orlando is preparing for the annual return of their popular Inside Look program, which takes guests behind the scenes of various animal habitats throughout the park.

What’s Happening:

Taking place on the weekends of January 11th-12th and January 18th-19th, SeaWorld Inside Look takes guests behind the scenes of animal habitats, such as beluga whales, dolphins, harbor seals and California sea lions.

Additionally, you can learn more about SeaWorld’s rescue operations by meeting members of the SeaWorld Rescue & Dive Teams during exclusive meet-and-greet opportunities at the Rescue Center.

Due to the event's immense popularity, guests are advised to arrive early to ensure access to this extraordinary offering.

There will be many incredible experiences during Inside Look this year and a few exciting new ones, including: NEW! Inside Flamingo Encounter: This one-of-a-kind backstage experience invites guests to step into the vibrant world of Caribbean flamingos. Led by SeaWorld’s expert aviculturists, visitors will learn fascinating insights about these iconic birds, from their unique behaviors to their daily care routines. Guests will observe feeding techniques, discover how flamingos maintain their brilliant pink coloring and gain a deeper understanding of the conservation efforts that support these remarkable animals. Inside Marine Mammal Care + Dolphin Nursery: Guests can step behind the scenes to discover how SeaWorld’s animal care specialists prepare meals for a pod of dolphins and care for them throughout the day. The experience includes a visit to the fish house, where food is carefully prepared, followed by a poolside demonstration at Dolphin Nursery. Visitors will learn about the techniques used to ensure the health and wellness of dolphins, sea lions and whales, including the role of learned behaviors in routine wellness checks.



Inside the SeaWorld Rescue Center: Visit the home base of the SeaWorld Rescue Team to meet and hear from the dedicated filtration experts, animal care specialists, veterinarians, lab technicians and the Rescue team themselves who work around the clock to deliver life-saving care to animals in need. Guests can learn more about SeaWorld’s Rescue Center, which has the capacity to care for hundreds of animals. SeaWorld’s Rescue Teams have aided over 41,000 sick, injured and orphaned animals, giving them a second chance at life.

Inside Pacific Point Preserve: Guests can take a behind-the-scenes look at the home of SeaWorld’s California sea lions and harbor seals. They can hear stories and gain insights from the animal care specialists who care for them every day and learn what it takes to maintain a thriving sea lion social group with the new Sea Lion Talk.

Inside Coral Rescue: Discover a safe and stable home for rescued coral colonies. Observe and interact with coral biologists as they care for "at-risk" Florida corals, raising awareness about conservation and ocean heath. Expert biologists discuss optimal conditions for coral growth and care while raising awareness about conservation and ocean health.

Seal of Fortune: This fan-favorite trivia show returns to the Nautilus Theater! The interactive, hysterical show pits professional zoological specialists against SeaWorld’s famous Longshoremen. Which guest’s animal expertise will win out? Get ready to participate and support a side in this unforgettable game show throwdown.

Presentations & Animal Care Specialist Talks: Guests will be able to participate in special presentations and zoological specialist talks taking place during select times throughout the day.

Sea Lion & Dolphin Trainer Talk: Before each respective Dolphin Adventure and Sea Lion & Otter Spotlight presentations, guests can learn from SeaWorld's world-class trainers and animal care specialists on what it takes to care for, train and build relationships with the animals at SeaWorld.

Over the same weekends, Inside Look is also returning to SeaWorld San Diego. Check out the full event details here