SeaWorld Orlando Offers Free Beer Through the End of the Month

Visitors also have the opportunity to enjoy several happy hour events.

At SeaWorld Orlando guests 21 and older can now receive one complimentary beer during each visit to the Waterway Grill Patio, available until the end of the month.

What’s Happening:

To celebrate the New Year, SeaWorld Orlando has announced a special limited-time offer.

From now until January 31, 2025, visitors aged 21 and over can enjoy one complimentary beer during each visit at the Waterway Grill Patio.

The complimentary ice-cold draft will be offered daily at the Waterway Grill Patio from 11:00 A.M. until one hour prior to the park's closing time.

Visitors to SeaWorld Orlando have the opportunity to enjoy several happy hour events.

At Flamecraft Bar, a daily happy hour is available from Sunday to Friday, excluding Saturdays, from park opening until 4:00 p.m., where guests can purchase one full-priced draft beer or frozen cocktail and receive a second for only $5.

Additionally, on Wednesdays, patrons can head to Glacier or Waterway Bars from 1:00 p.m. until park closing for a similar happy hour deal, offering the same buy one, get one for $5 promotion on full-priced draft beers or cocktails.

More SeaWorld Orlando News:

Planning a Trip?:

Are you ready to start planning your dream trip? Check out our sponsor at Mouse Fan Travel to get you started. Vacations are supposed to be relaxing, so sit back and let them take care of all of the guesswork for you.