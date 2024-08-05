SeaWorld Orlando Announces Howl-O-Sprint 5K

SeaWorld Orlando will be hosting their inaugural Howl-O-Scream 5K.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld Orlando has announced Howl-O-Sprint, an all-new 5K race through the park on, fittingly, Friday the 13th.

Beginning at the stroke of midnight, the race will be filled with fear, as the course will be filled with scareactors and other spooky tricks.

A post-race celebration will take place until 2AM with live entertainment and Siren’s Bar drinks.

For more information on how to register for the inaugural event, you can head here

Howl-O-Sprint 5K will take place on September 13th, 2024.

