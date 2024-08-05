SeaWorld Orlando Announces Howl-O-Sprint 5K

SeaWorld Orlando will be hosting their inaugural Howl-O-Scream 5K.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld Orlando has announced Howl-O-Sprint, an all-new 5K race through the park on, fittingly, Friday the 13th.
- Beginning at the stroke of midnight, the race will be filled with fear, as the course will be filled with scareactors and other spooky tricks.
- A post-race celebration will take place until 2AM with live entertainment and Siren’s Bar drinks.
- For more information on how to register for the inaugural event, you can head here.
- Howl-O-Sprint 5K will take place on September 13th, 2024.
