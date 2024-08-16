SeaWorld San Diego’s 2025 Fun Card Includes Admission Through End of 2024

SeaWorld San Diego has launched its 2025 Fun Card with perks beginning immediately.
What’s Happening:
- Guests wanting to visit SeaWorld San Diego can now pick up a 2025 Fun Card, offering unlimited visits the entirety of 2025.
- Even more exciting, a purchase of a 2025 Fun Card also allows ticket holders unlimited access to the park throughout the rest of 2024.
- Tickets are on sale now for $122.99 to gain park access from now through December 31st, 2025.
- Guests can upgrade their fun card to an Annual Pass for as low as $14 a month, gaining benefits like free parking, free guests tickets, and more.
- Enjoy the park’s newest exhibit, Jewels of the Sea: A Jellyfish Experience, Halloween and Christmas festivities, and the Seven Seas Food Festival with your 2025 Fun Card purchase.
