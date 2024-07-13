“Love is an Ocean” as SeaWorld San Diego Hosts First-Ever Pride Week

SeaWorld San Diego is getting ready to host its very first Pride Week just in time for this year’s San Diego Pride Festival.

What’s Happening:

SeaWorld San Diego will be hosting their very first Pride Week from Friday July 19th through Sunday, July 28th.

The week-long celebration of inclusivity will feature a number of special activations, food and merchandise.

Some of the things you can expect include: A daily Pride meet up at The Waterfront (daily at 2:00 p.m.) A sensational lunch with LGBTQIA+ stars at the Nautilus Pavilion on July 28th from 1:00-3:00 p.m. Specialty merchandise including 4 new Pride pins Pride themed food & drinks, including the famous Shamu Cookie, cupcakes, churros, and a specialty cocktail



For the ultimate insta-worthy moment, walk through a shimmering, music activated tunnel of over 5,000 colorful lights! Dancing is highly encouraged.

Plus, say hello to SeaWorld at San Diego PRIDE! The park will be exhibiting at the Pride Festival on July 20th and 21st with a “Love is an Ocean” art wall. Enjoy complimentary stickers, pins and more, while supplies last.

More SeaWorld San Diego News: