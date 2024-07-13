“Love is an Ocean” as SeaWorld San Diego Hosts First-Ever Pride Week

SeaWorld San Diego is getting ready to host its very first Pride Week just in time for this year’s San Diego Pride Festival.
What’s Happening:
- SeaWorld San Diego will be hosting their very first Pride Week from Friday July 19th through Sunday, July 28th.
- The week-long celebration of inclusivity will feature a number of special activations, food and merchandise.
- Some of the things you can expect include:
- A daily Pride meet up at The Waterfront (daily at 2:00 p.m.)
- A sensational lunch with LGBTQIA+ stars at the Nautilus Pavilion on July 28th from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
- Specialty merchandise including 4 new Pride pins
- Pride themed food & drinks, including the famous Shamu Cookie, cupcakes, churros, and a specialty cocktail
- For the ultimate insta-worthy moment, walk through a shimmering, music activated tunnel of over 5,000 colorful lights! Dancing is highly encouraged.
- Plus, say hello to SeaWorld at San Diego PRIDE! The park will be exhibiting at the Pride Festival on July 20th and 21st with a “Love is an Ocean” art wall. Enjoy complimentary stickers, pins and more, while supplies last.
