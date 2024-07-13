“Love is an Ocean” as SeaWorld San Diego Hosts First-Ever Pride Week

by |
Tags: , , ,

SeaWorld San Diego is getting ready to host its very first Pride Week just in time for this year’s San Diego Pride Festival.

What’s Happening:

  • SeaWorld San Diego will be hosting their very first Pride Week from Friday July 19th through Sunday, July 28th.
  • The week-long celebration of inclusivity will feature a number of special activations, food and merchandise.
  • Some of the things you can expect include:
    • A daily Pride meet up at The Waterfront (daily at 2:00 p.m.)
    • A sensational lunch with LGBTQIA+ stars at the Nautilus Pavilion on July 28th from 1:00-3:00 p.m.
    • Specialty merchandise including 4 new Pride pins
    • Pride themed food & drinks, including the famous Shamu Cookie, cupcakes, churros, and a specialty cocktail

  • For the ultimate insta-worthy moment, walk through a shimmering, music activated tunnel of over 5,000 colorful lights! Dancing is highly encouraged.
  • Plus, say hello to SeaWorld at San Diego PRIDE! The park will be exhibiting at the Pride Festival on July 20th and 21st with a “Love is an Ocean” art wall. Enjoy complimentary stickers, pins and more, while supplies last.

More SeaWorld San Diego News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Luke Manning
Luke is a fan of all things theme parks and self-proclaimed #1 fan of Joffrey’s Coffee, who lives in Kissimmee, FL
View all articles by Luke Manning