SeaWorld San Diego Reveals Summer Spectacular Concert Line-Up

SeaWorld San Diego has announced its Summer Spectacular concert lineup of iconic, Grammy-nominated, and chart-topping performers.

What’s Happening:

The 2024 Summer Concert Series takes place every Saturday during Summer from July 13th to August 24th and features R&B, pop and other genres of music, for a perfect way to spend a summer evening dancing to your favorite hits.

All concerts are included with park admission. Guests can upgrade their experience with premium reserved seating at Bayside Amphitheater and one free drink ticket!

The best way to enjoy all seven concerts at the best value is by becoming a Pass Member and receiving unlimited park admission all summer long with no blockout dates.

Musical performances include:

Saturday, July 13th – Jesse McCartney, a pop heartthrob, reached number one on the charts with his solo hit “Beautiful Soul” and “Leavin.” Guests won’t want to miss his infectious hooks and heartfelt lyrics!

Saturday, July 20th – Ginuwine, R&B sensation known for his hit song “Pony,” weaves tales of love and passion through his soulful lyrics and irresistible melodies. Be there to experience his smooth voice and undeniable charisma!

Saturday, July 27th – Bow Wow and Soulja Boy , two chart-topping rap sensations boasting a collection of iconic hit singles. Soulja Boy clinched the number 1 spot on the Billboard Top 100 with his timeless track "Crank That (Soulja Boy)". Meanwhile, Bow Wow has captivated audiences with unforgettable hits like "Like You (feat. Ciara)", "Let Me Hold You (feat. Omarion)", and "Shortie Like Mine (Feat. Chris Brown)".

Saturday, Aug. 3rd – Reliant K , an American rock band known for their catchy melodies, witty lyrics, and vibrant stage presence. With albums like "Mmhmm" and "Forget and Not Slow Down," see why Relient K has cultivated a dedicated fan base with their blend of pop punk, alternative rock, and emo influences.

Saturday, Aug. 10th – Hunter Hayes , a multi-instrumentalist and platinum-selling artist, has evolved from his country roots to pioneer a genre-bending musical path, exemplified in his latest album, Red Sky. With over 2 billion global streams and six gold and platinum-certified singles, Hayes showcases his musical prowess by playing every instrument on his records. He has headlined sold-out shows worldwide and earned over 50 award nominations, including five GRAMMY nods!

Saturday, Aug 17th – Montell Jordan , R&B icon who has left an unforgettable mark with his smooth vocals and timeless hits, including the classic anthem "This Is How We Do It." With a career spanning decades, Jordan continues to mesmerize audiences with his soulful tunes and undeniable stage presence, making each performance a journey through the best of R&B.

Saturday, Aug. 24th – Newsboys, with a decades-spanning career and a vastly impressive catalog blending different styles and genres, have propelled countless hits up the charts including "We Believe," "Magnetic," "Born Again," and Platinum-certified mega hit "God's Not Dead." Join us for an unforgettable night!

Before and after the concerts, guests can enjoy all the fun of Summer Spectacular and SeaWorld’s 60th Anniversary. See how the park is celebrating in our recent report.