Disney In Memoriam 2025

"Life is made up of meetings and partings; that is the way of it." That line, delivered by Kermit the Frog in The Muppet Christmas Carol, always feels extra fitting this time of year. With another year about to be put behind us, it’s time to pay respects to those the Disney community lost in 2025. At Disney, the salutation “Goodbye" is seldom used, so for this year’s in memoriam, we’ll keep to the vernacular and just say “See ya real soon."

Sotto joined Walt Disney Imagineering in 1986, serving as Senior Vice President of Concept Design, where he really cut his teeth designing Main Street, U.S.A. at Euro Disneyland (now Disneyland Paris), which was oriignally supposed to take on a 1920s theme instead of turn-of-the-century. Other projects Soto worked on included Disneyland's Space Mountain, Mission: SPACE, Pooh's Hunny Hunt, and even the Encounter Restaurant located within the Theme Building at LAX. His voice can still be heard at Disney Parks today as Shrunken Ned at Disneyland and the train conductor on the Walt Disney World and Euro Disneyland Railroads.

Anthony Geary, the Emmy-winning actor best known for bringing Luke Spencer to life on General Hospital, passed away at the age of 78. His death was confirmed on December 14th, 2025, following complications from a scheduled operation. Geary’s passing marks the loss of one of daytime television’s most influential and enduring stars, whose work helped define an era of soap opera storytelling. His other credits include roles on All in the Family, The Streets of San Francisco, The Young and the Restless, and films such as UHF, Disorderlies, and Scorchers.

Frank Gehry didn’t just design buildings, he sculpted emotion in steel. And nowhere is that legacy felt more deeply than in the soaring, shimmering curves of the Walt Disney Concert Hall. Known worldwide for the Guggenheim Museum Bilbao, Gehry was equally celebrated in Los Angeles for his iconic Walt Disney Concert Hall, an architectural landmark that helped cement L.A. as a global cultural capital. Gehry leaves behind one of the most influential bodies of work in American architecture structures that bent steel, software, and expectations into something entirely new.



A pioneer in the study of animal behavior and a tireless advocate for the planet, Goodall’s groundbreaking work with chimpanzees transformed science, shifted the global understanding of humanity’s place in the natural world, and inspired generations to protect it. Through her partnerships with National Geographic, Disneynature, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and the Disney Conservation Fund, Goodall’s life’s work not only made a huge impact on the natural world but also brought education and entertainment to the masses. Her legacy is not only in the discoveries she made but in the compassion she instilled. As she often reminded audiences: “Every individual matters. Every individual has a role to play. Every individual makes a difference."

As the founding partner of Robert A.M. Stern Architects (RAMSA), he guided one of the world’s most acclaimed practices. Stern made a number of architectural contributions to the world of Disney, designing hotels such as the BoardWalk Resort and Yacht and Beach Club Resorts at Walt Disney World and the Hotel Cheyenne and the Newport Bay Club at Disneyland Paris. He also designed the Roy E. Disney Animation Building at the Disney Studios in Burbank that opened in December 1994. He was named to the Board of Directors of The Walt Disney Company in 1992, serving until 2003.

Famed writer Peter David, known for his work with Marvel Comics and DC Comics, passed away at the age of 68. Starting out his career in comics, David began in Marvel’s sales department. Later moving into writing, David helped create several long runs of comic series at Marvel and DC, including Spider-Man, Hulk, SuperGirl, Spider-Man 2099, Captain Marvel and more. He’s also responsible for co-creating several characters throughout his writing work, including Miguel O’Hara, 2099’s Spider-Man.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ice Princess star Michelle Trachtenberg tragically passed away at the age of 39. By the age of 10, she had her first starring role in Harriet the Spy, the 1996 film also starring Rosie O’Donnell and J. Smith-Cameron. Her true breakthrough came with her role as Dawn Summers on the popular teen drama series, Buffy the Vampire Slayer. Trachtenberg had two roles in the world of Disney, playing Penny in the 1999 live-action Inspector Gadget film, and headlining the 2005 figure-skating film Ice Princess, as Casey Carlyle.

Disney Animation veteran Joe Hale, who spent 35 years at the studio as an animator, layout artist, effects animator, and a producer, passed away of natural causes at the age of 99. Hale started at the Walt Disney company in 1951, where he served as an assistant under Ollie Johnston. After more traditional animated fare, Hale found himself in the layout department, before moving into Effects Animation. Despite working on animated classics like Alice in Wonderland, Peter Pan, Lady and the Tramp, Sleeping Beauty, 101 Dalmatians, Mary Poppins, The Jungle Book, Bedknobs and Broomsticks, and Pete’s Dragon, Hale will most likely be remembered as the producer who oversaw The Black Cauldron.

Dick Button, famed figure skater and ABC Sports correspondent, Dick Button recently passed away at the age of 95. Known for his remarkable career on the ice, after retiring from the sport, he went on to become a prominent broadcaster for ABC Sports.

Known mostly for his Emmy-winning role as Norm Peterson on the long-running series, Cheers, George Wendt began his career at the Second City in Chicago. He was also known for hosting stints and guest appearances on Saturday Night Live, namely throughout the 90s alongside Chris Farley, Mike Myers, and Robert Smigel as the Chicago Superfans. For Disney fans, Wendt was perhaps best known for his role as Stomach in EPCOT's Cranium Command, which followed the activity inside the head and body of a 12-year old boy.

YouTuber Adam Williams — better known as Adam the Woo — passed away earlier this month at the age of 51. Williams began posting videos to YouTube in 2009 and was known for showcasing abandoned locations. He later created TheDailyWoo, which would become his main channel. There, he'd share travel vlogs from around the world — including theme parks. In fact, as a fan of the Disney Parks, Williams became a recognizable personality in the theme park community.

Through his long career, Reiner had several memorable roles as an actor while also helming acclaimed films as a director. One of his best-known films is the beloved The Princess Bride, which was released by 20th Century Fox. Some of his other Disney credits include cameo appearances on Hannah Montana, The Wizards of Waverly Place, and The Simpsons. He also starred in Season 4 of The Bear and played Jess's dad on New Girl. Of course, Reiner is also known for his role as Mike "Meathead" Stivic on All in the Family.

Legendary movie poster artist Drew Struzan began illustrating movie posters in the mid-1970s, starting with B-pictures such as Squirm and Empire of the Ants. But his work soon gained him notice among the major studios, and he was hired to help design the famous “Circus" poster for the 1978 rerelease of the original Star Wars film. Soon, Struzan was churning out memorable work for some of the movie industry’s biggest filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, Ridley Scott, Robert Zemeckis, Richard Donner, and more on releases such as E.T.: The Extra-Terrestrial, Blade Runner, Back to the Future, The Goonies, and even The Muppet Movie. Many of the images he created have become synonymous with the films themselves.

Renowned television composer Alf Clausen passed away at the age of 84. Throughout his impressive career, Clausen took home two Emmys for his work and received an additional 30 nominations throughout his career. His bright and fun scores decorated popular programs such as The Simpsons, Moonlighting, and ALF. Clausen was integral to The Simpsons, joining the series for its 1990 second season. He would continue to create iconic melodies for the series until Season 28 in 2017.



As a member of The Beach Boys, Brian Wilson composed and performed some of the most memorable hits in the history of pop music, such as “God Only Knows," “Good Vibrations," “Wouldn’t It Be Nice," “California Girls," “Don’t Worry Baby," and many more. As chronicled in director Frank Marshall’s 2024 Disney+ documentary The Beach Boys, Wilson used a number of innovative techniques in creating his music, including experiments with layering, harmonies, and inventive orchestrations. In 2011, Wilson released a solo album of Beach Boys-esque covers of many Disney songs, "In the Key of Disney."

Ruth Buzzi, the hilarious comedienne who is most known as the lonely spinster Gladys Ormphby, the lady who swung her handbag as a weapon, on Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In, passed away at the age of 88. As far as Disney credits go, she appeared in The Aristocats as the singing voice of Frou-Frou, as well the soprano voice in the 1969 animated short film, It’s Tough to be a Bird. She appeared in a number of live action Disney films from the 70s, such as Freaky Friday, The North Avenue Irregulars, and The Apple Dumpling Gang Rides Again. Buzzi was also the guest host of an episode of The Muppet Show, episode 104 to be precise.

Kilmer was known for his portrayal of LT/ADM Tom "Iceman" Kazansky in the 1986 action drama Top Gun, as well as for his role as Jim Morrison in the 1991 biographical musical The Doors. He also took on the iconic character of Bruce Wayne/Batman in the 1995 live-action film Batman Forever, succeeding Michael Keaton. His work with Disney includes voicing Bravo in Planes and portraying Doc Holliday in the 1993 Western Tombstone, released by Hollywood Pictures. Kilmer appeared as Madmartigan in 1986's Willow and via archival footage in the 2022 Disney+ follow-up.

Robert Redford, Hollywood legend and the founder of the Sundance Film Festival has passed away at the age of 89. Known largely for his roles in front of the camera in Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, The Way We Were, The Natural and All The President’s Men, Redford also appeared in the MCU – specifically in Captain America: The Winter Soldier as Alexander Pierce. Disney fans might know Redford for his roles in 2016’s Pete’s Dragon, the Touchstone Pictures film Up Close & Personal, and Miramax’s An Unfinished Life. Redford was also reportedly in consideration for the role of Eddie Valiant in Who Framed Roger Rabbit, a role that would inevitably go to Bob Hoskins.

Legendary filmmaker David Lynch sadly passed away at the age of 78, after a decades-spanning career that included the co-creation of the beloved mystery drama series Twin Peaks for the ABC Network in 1990 and directing the acclaimed biographical film The Straight Story for Disney in 1999. Among his acclaimed movies are Blue Velvet, The Elephant Man, 1984's Dune, and Mulholland Drive, among many others.