WYNTK: DINOSAUR Closes Forever, “Wonder Man” and “Send Help” Debut, and More Coming This Week Across the Worlds of Disney

Check out everything happening during the week of January 26 – February 1, 2026.

A beloved attraction at Disney's Animal Kingdom is closing forever this week, while a new Marvel TV series debuts, and 20th Century Studios releases the latest film from Sam Raimi. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

DinoLand USA will officially close on Monday, February 2, 2026 to make way for the upcoming Tropical Americas project.

This means that the last day of operation for DINOSAUR, The Dino Institute Shop, Restaurantosaurus, and Restaurantosaurus Lounge will be Sunday, February 1.

The rest of DinoLand USA has been closed for some time now, with construction already well underway on the new Encanto attraction.

DINOSAUR itself will be replaced by a new Indiana Jones attraction that will apparently be quite different from the Indy ride in Anaheim.

Wonder Man follows Simon Williams, a struggling actor with secret powers, auditioning for a role that hits close to home – a remake of the 1980 superhero film Wonder Man.

Unlike most recent Marvel series releases on Disney+, all eight episodes of Wonder Man will be dropping on the same date – Tuesday, January 27 – specifically at 6:00 p.m. PT.

Our own Mike Mack shared his thoughts on the new series, saying “It is a significant departure from anything Marvel has given us to date…. While superhero fatigue may keep some audiences from watching, you should know that Wonder Man is an incredibly entertaining series that anyone can enjoy.” You can read his full Wonder Man review now.

Send Help sees Rachel McAdams (Mean Girls) and Dylan O’Brien (Teen Wolf) star as a downtrodden office worker and her tyrannical boss, who get stranded on a deserted island together, shortly after O’Brien and his peers were ridiculing McAdams’ character for auditioning to be on the hit TV series, Survivor.

The cast and creators behind the new 20th Century Studios film gathered in Hollywood Wednesday night to celebrate the official World Premiere of the film.

Send Help arrives in theaters everywhere this Friday, January 30.

American Idol is getting ready to welcome in the Class of 2026 as it returns for its ninth season on ABC on Monday, January 26.

Ryan Seacrest is back as host with judges Carrie Underwood, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie returning – marking the second season of this judge trio.

This year, the show will introduce the new 'Ohana Round taking place at Disney's Aulani Resort, adding a fresh element to the long-running show, with a stellar lineup of industry tastemakers.

After first sharing the story of her return to Italy through the form of drama, Amanda Knox will detail her return to the country that imprisoned her in a new Hulu documentary.

The film is directed by Knox's husband, Christopher Robinson, and offers an intimate, real-life perspective on events depicted in Hulu’s scripted series The Twisted Tale of Amanda Knox, giving audiences unprecedented access to her story.

Mouth of the Wolf: Amanda Knox Returns to Italy arrives Monday, January 26 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.

