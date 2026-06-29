WYNTK: Level99 Opens at Disney Springs, Soarin’ Across America Makes West Coast Debut, "X-Men ’97" Season 2 Premieres, and More This Week in the World of Disney
Check out everything happening during the week of June 28–July 4, 2026.
The official opening of Level99 at Disney Springs, controversial new policies for Walt Disney World transportation, and the west coast debut of Soarin' Across America. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!
Resort Screening Process Now in Effect at Disney Springs Transportation Hubs
- Walt Disney World guests visiting Disney Springs will soon have an additional stop on their journey back to their resort.
- Starting on June 28, anyone trying to use a bus or a boat to anywhere else on the Sassagoula River from Disney Springs will be asked to show proof of their stay at a hotel, or dining or recreation reservation for the resort that they are visiting.
- Guests will be asked for proof of their stay, dining, or recreation reservation at that hotel before boarding a boat to their destination.
- The operational changes are only affecting Disney Springs at this time.
Soarin’ Across America Makes Its West Coast Debut
- After opening back in May at EPCOT, Soarin' Across America will finally make its west coast debut on Thursday, July 2 at Disney California Adventure.
- Patriotic decorations were recently installed leading up to and on the attraction's building.
- Disney music fans can also now stream the Soarin' Across America soundtrack on streaming platforms.
- If you just can't wait, then be sure to check out our full POV of the attraction below, plus you can read my review for my thoughts on this latest version of Soarin'.
Disney Celebrates America 250
- This Saturday, July 4, America will mark its 250th anniversary – and Disney is celebrating in a big way!
- In addition to the usual celebrations at Disneyland and Walt Disney World, a 24-hour, cross-platform broadcast will air, hosted by the team from ABC News.
- Special segments will also air across ABC News and ESPN programming.
- On Monday, June 29, ABC will air a 2-hour primetime special entitled Disney Celebrates America: The Pursuit of Happiness, hosted by 20/20 co-anchor Deborah Roberts from Walt Disney World and national correspondent Will Reeve from the Disneyland Resort.
Level99 Officially Opens at Disney Springs
- Spanning 45,000 square feet across two levels, the new interactive social gaming venue will open on Monday, June 29 – featuring over 60 interactive challenge rooms and duels, offering a unique blend of physical and mental puzzles designed for groups of 2 to 6 players.
- Guests will be able to engage in activities ranging from ninja-style obstacle courses to logic-based challenges, all set within artistically themed environments.
- The venue is designed to accommodate up to 1,000 players simultaneously and includes a two-story bar serving craft cocktails, local brews, and a chef-crafted menu featuring signature Detroit-style pizza.
- We had the chance to preview Level99 ahead of its opening, which you can see more of in the video below.
Refreshment Port Transforms into La Poutinerie at EPCOT
- Located in World Showcase just prior to reaching Canada, Refreshment Port has been selling poutine for a number of years now, but will fully lean into the offering when it reopens on Wednesday, July 1.
- Now sponsored by Air Canada, the quick service location is now sporting an updated color scheme and look, in addition to a brand-new menu.
- The menu for La Poutinerie will, of course, include a number of poutine items, in addition to a variety of beverages.
X-Men '97 Returns for Its Second Season on Disney+
- Over two years since the debut of the first season, Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 is set to return for its second season on Wednesday, July 1.
- Season 2 of X-Men '97 continues with the heroic mutant team of X-Men, divided and thrown across different eras in time as they struggle to navigate their return home.
- Meanwhile, back in the 1990s, suspicious foes and new strains of mutant intolerance are on the rise in the wake of the X-Men’s absence.
- Be sure to check out Mack's review of the 9 episode second season of X-Men '97.
Second Disney+ Exclusive Episode of The Simpsons Begins Streaming
- Following a special double episode titled "Extreme Makeover: Homer Edition" – which Mike has a review/recap of – another exclusive episode is coming to Disney+ this week.
- When penniless con-artist Marge Bouvier is sent to Italy to convince wealthy sap Seymour Skinner to come home, she’s tempted by the trappings of his affluent lifestyle. But there’s a big fat fly in the ointment: Skinner’s clingy, dim-witted mooch of a houseguest, Homer Simpsley. Lies, lust and Italian lira are abound in this Disney+ exclusive Simpsons noir.
- "Simpsley" arrives on Disney+ on Friday, July 3.
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