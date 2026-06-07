WYTNK: Disneyland Drops Park Hopping Rules, Mega Movie Summer, "Alice and Steve" Arrives on Hulu, More Coming This Week Across the Worlds of Disney and Beyond

Check out everything happening during the week of June 7–13, 2026.

A much needed change is coming to the Disneyland Resort, Hulu is getting another new comedy series and Disney XD debuts a new anime-style series. Here’s just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

Disneyland has revealed that the restriction on park hopping will be removed entirely beginning Tuesday, June 9.

Eligible guests with Park Hopper tickets and Magic Key passes will be able to cross between parks without having to wait until 11 a.m., subject to availability of the applicable park.

Disneyland notes that they are continuing to evaluate the entire guest experience to make a visit to the Disneyland Resort easier.

The new series, blending European fantasy with Japanese animation influences, follows an underdog hero's journey brought to life through high-stakes battles, visually stunning action, and an expansive mythology.

In a world where sports and magic combine, farm boy Key discovers his ultrapowerful natural talent and learns he could be the legendary Dragon Striker. Set at Kal Asterock, an elite school for students who possess extraordinary abilities, Key joins goalkeeper Ssyelle on a scrappy new team to challenge the school champions. As he struggles with the raging dragon inside him and Ssyelle fights to hold her team together, they learn dark secrets of the past and uncover an ancient evil.

All 11 episodes of the series are set to debut on Tuesday, June 9 on Disney XD with a marathon starting at 5:00 PM EDT/PDT, with the episodes streaming the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

Set to premiere on Wednesday, June 10, The Magic Behind Island Tower at Disney’s Polynesian Villas & Bungalows will give fans an exclusive look at the resort exploring the artists and Imagineers who designed and created the Island Tower at Disney's Polynesian Villas & Bungalows.

The project highlights the South Pacific-inspired design of the resort, including tropical landscaping, lush gardens, and immersive storytelling elements.

The new tower, which opened in December 2024, features terrace gardens and themed spaces inspired by islands such as Bora Bora, Hawaii, Samoa, and Fiji.

Four special experiences tying into the upcoming release of Toy Story 5 are being launched by Papa Johns, with the first set take place in Los Angeles on Friday, June 12.

As part of the fun, the company will launch four Papa Johns Pizza Planet experiences, inspired by the pizzeria first introduced back in 1995 in the original Toy Story.

Each Papa Johns Pizza Planet pop-up will fully transport fans into the Toy Story universe, designed as retro‑inspired pizza arcades, inviting fans to step into an immersive world shaped by playtime and imagination as they reconnect over pizza.

In addition to Los Angeles, pop-ups will also be found in London, Seoul and Madrid.

As Pixar's Cars celebrates its 20th anniversary, Disney Parks has revealed that new Lightning McQueen popcorn bucket is headed to Disneyland and Walt Disney World.

With moving wheels, the souvenir comes to life even more as it drives around Cars Land at Disney California Adventure in a fun video shared by Disney Parks.

The souvenir is set to arrive on the film's actual anniversary, becoming available on Tuesday, June 9 at both resorts!

Registration for the 2027 Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World was supposed to open last week, but due to some technical difficulties, it was delayed.

General registration will now begin on Monday, June 8 at 10 a.m. ET.

From February 25-March 1, 2027, embark on several races built for royalty you won’t wanna miss!

runDisney recently unveiled the 2027 race themes so you can start training and represent your favorite Disney Princess!

Universal Studios Hollywood is bringing back its fan-favorite Mega Movie Summer celebration on Saturday, June 13, running through August 9, 2026.

Guests can enjoy entertainment, themed food, and exclusive merchandise inspired by major Universal Pictures and Illumination films.

Among the offerings this year are celebrations of the 25th anniversary of Fast & Furious, previews of upcoming films The Odyssey and Minions & Monsters, and the return of Glinda and Elphaba from Wicked.

Seasonal food and beverage offerings created by Executive Chef Julia Thrash will accompany the event’s entertainment experiences.

Meet Alice and Steve in Hulu's hilarious new comedy series of the same name, set to debut on the streamer on Monday, June 8.

At the center of the story is Alice, played by Nicola Walker, whose world is upended when her best friend Steve, played by Jemaine Clement, starts dating her 26-year-old daughter.

What begins as shock quickly spirals into something far messier, as Alice attempts to sabotage the relationship and reclaim control over her life.

Check out Alex's review of Alice and Steve, which he calls a "sharp, funny, and surprisingly heartfelt six-episode comedy."