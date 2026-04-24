"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show Round Up for April 22nd

Today, we check out new items for "Toy Story 5," Tokyo Disneyland's 43rd anniversary, the latest Formula 1 drop, and so much more!

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

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Barely Necessities Episode 257 – April 22, 2026

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Roundup Reveal Week: "Toy Story 5" Leapfrog and VTech Bring Interactive Learning Toys to Young Fans

There’s a new toy hopping onto shelves just in time for the next chapter of Pixar’s most beloved franchise, and it’s bringing learning along for the ride.

Mattel Gives First Look at New "Toy Story 5" Items as Part of Roundup Reveal Week

As Toy Story 5's June release day races closer, this week, we're getting a look at several of the merchandise tie-ins that will accompany the new film, in a promo Disney is calling "Roundup Reveal Week." First up are items from the iconic brand Mattel.

Photos: Tokyo Disneyland Celebrates 43rd Anniversary with Toontown-Inspired Merchandise Collection

Tokyo Disneyland is celebrating yet another magical year! For the park’s 43rd anniversary, the park is celebrating in style with a charming new merchandise collection that leans into whimsy and the colorful world of Toontown.

Photos: Mickey and Minnie ride the Carousel on the Latest Disney's Boardwalk Merch

Laughing Place paid a visit to Disney's Boardwalk at Walt Disney World this week, and got to check out the current crop of merchandise you'll find in the area.

RE/DONE Launches Collection Featuring Favorite Moments from "The Devil Wears Prada" in Anticipation of New Sequel

Just in time for the new movie, RE/DONE has launched a new collection of t-shirts featuring some famous quotes from the original The Devil Wears Prada.

Starbucks Launches "The Devil Wears Prada 2" Character Menu

Starbucks has partnered with 20th Century Studios on a new character-inspired beverage collection tied to The Devil Wears Prada 2, available now in the Starbucks app ahead of the film's May 1 theatrical release.

"Disney Lorcana: Wilds Unknown" Card Reveals: Luisa and Isabela Madrigal Take Center Stage

The next chapter of Disney Lorcana TCG is just around the corner! While the big news surrounding Wilds Unknown is that it will mark the debut of Pixar in the game, this new set will also shine a spotlight on some other fan-favorite animated characters. That includes new cards featuring members of the Family Madrigal.

Disney x Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix Merch Brings Colorful, Race-Day Style to Disney Store

Disney and Formula 1 are teaming up once again to bring fans a vibrant new collection celebrating the thrill of the 2026 Miami Grand Prix.

Disney Store Announces Limited-Time In-Person Retail Locations at Select Malls

Beginning May 2026, in collaboration with Go! Retail Group, Disney Store will launch "Disney Store Limited Time," retail destinations that will bring Disney storytelling to life through in-person shopping experiences.

Photos: New Star Wars Merchandise Arrives at Disneyland Ahead of May the 4th

Just in time for Star Wars Day, the Force is making a stylish landing at Disneyland Park. A brand-new wave of merchandise has arrived across the resort, giving fans the perfect excuse to refresh their wardrobe and their collection with pieces inspired by a galaxy far, far away.

This Is The Way...To Find Your Favorite Novelty Items Celebrating "Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu" at Various Theater Chains

The Mandalorian and Grogu are ready to embark on their most thrilling mission yet in Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu, opening exclusively in theaters May 22, 2026. Now, just a little over a month away, we're getting our first look at the novelties that each of the theater chains will be offering up for this cinematic event.





Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – April 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store April 19-25

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

"Bambi" Urupocha-Chan Plush from Disney Store Japan Debut at Disney Store

A new wave of plush pals from Disney Store Japan is getting ready to debut online, and we can’t wait to welcome the Bambi Urupocha-Chan characters to our collections! Beloved forest friends are sporting a new look as plump plush with beaded eyes that are the perfect way to celebrate spring!

Orange Bird Accents: New Merchandise Arrives at EPCOT's International Flower & Garden Festival

We are in the midst of the 2026 EPCOT International Flower & Garden Festival, bringing in springtime fun, flavors, and merchandise fans won’t wanna miss. On a recent trip to Walt Disney World, we spotted a new set of Flower & Garden merchandise featuring one of the resort’s most popular original characters.

Bring on the Pink! Charming Minnie Mouse Spirit Jersey Debuts at Disney Store

You can always find something fun and fashionable at Disney Store including styles that are Minnie Mouse approved! Our favorite fashionista is starring on a new Spirit Jersey that’s debuting at Disney Store this week with an emphasis on a pretty pink color scheme.

4K/Blu-Ray Review: "Send Help" Arrives on Home Video With a Loaded Bonus Features Package

Sam Raimi’s Send Help gave Disney’s 20th Century Studios a strong start to the 2026 box office season, a fresh hit now available on home video. High definition physical media is relegated to a 4K Ultra-HD/Blu-Ray/Digital combo pack (no standalone Blu-Ray release), and this review covers the ins and outs of both discs. From the mind of The Evil Dead creator, Send Help is a roller coaster ride of a survival film.

"Daredevil: Born Again" Season 2 Gets a Marvel Legends 2-Pack Featuring Daredevil and Jessica Jones

This week's new episode of Daredevil: Born Again featured the long-awaited return of Krysten Ritter as Jessica Jones, reprising her role from the Jessica Jones series and the team-up show, The Defenders. And now, Hasbro has announced Jessica and Daredevil himself are the focus on a new Marvel Legends 2-Pack.

RSVLTS Channels Star Wars with Massive "May The 4th Be With You" Fashion and Accessories Drop

The Force is strong with RSVLTS and their latest collection of Star Wars apparel and accessories. The lifestyle brand is bringing new designs to their signature Kunuflex shirts and shorts, as well as their fan favorite Breakfast Balls line.

Countdown to Star Wars Day 2026 - New Merchandise Collections at Disney Store

Star Wars Day aka "May The 4th Be With You," is on the horizon, and like any holiday (or fan-created one in this case), there's merchandise, decorations, and collectibles to celebrate the occasion. Disney Store is counting down to the big day with weekly releases focusing on planets, factions, and the characters we love from all across the Star Wars universe.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, Alex Reif, and Reiley Selinger.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!

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