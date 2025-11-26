"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for November 25th

Join us as we take a look at "Tangled" 15th anniversary merchandise, Black Friday early savings, Happy Meal Toys coming soon, and an interactive toy at Disneyland Paris

Barely Necessities Episode 239 – November 25, 2025

You Should "Go Running and Racing and Dancing and Chasing" Your Way to Disney Store for "Tangled" 15th Anniversary Merchandise

We can hardly believe it, but Tangled is turning 15 today! Best. Day. Ever! You can't have such a big anniversary take place without some way to mark the occasion, and over at Disney Store, they've opted to introduce new merchandise collections from fan-favorite brands Her Universe and Dooney & Bourke.



Fill Those Digital Carts! Black Friday Early Savings are Happening Now at Disney Store

Is it Black Friday already?! No, no, we still have a week to go, but Disney Store is helping guests get started on their shopping with Black Friday Early Savings! Whether you're gifting toys, apparel, fun collectibles, or getting something for yourself (yes, you earned it!), there's no shortage of deals to pore over. Early saving magic has already begun, so let's take a look a Disney Store's incredible Black Friday deals!

Celebrate Happy...Meal: Disneyland and McDonald's Team Up to Bring 70th Celebration to Participating Locations

Disneyland Resort is currently in the middle of its 70th anniversary celebration that kicked off earlier this year, but everyone still continues to “Celebrate Happy” for the festivities, even though the park officially turned 70 back in July. As part of the fun, it seems that McDonald’s is ready to unleash 70 new Happy Meal toys out into the world for the occasion.

Photos: Drop In To The New Disney Drop Shop at Disney Springs

The new Disney Drop Shop specializes in merchandise as part of the popular Blind Box trend, specializing largely in Disney branded favorites, though you might find some others here too. The new location features major collectible brands, like Cosbi, Beast Kingdom, and Pop Mart, all of which have partnered with Disney to bring blind boxes of favorite characters from the worlds of Disney Animation, Pixar, Star Wars, and Marvel.

Disney Announces Collaboration with Madhappy Clothing Brand Across Two Collections This Holiday Season

Disney fans who checked out the company's Formula 1 activations this past weekend may have caught a tease of the forthcoming collaboration between Disney Products and the Madhappy fashion brand, and now we've got more details and images of the two collections coming from that partnership.

We're Gonna Tell Him: Take A Look at New Details and Experiences Coming to World of Frozen at Disney Adventure World

The new land at the Disneyland Paris resort will also feature shopping experiences at Arendelle Boutique, the village’s iconic toy shop, which offers must-have Frozen merchandise and an exclusive selection of creations inspired by Scandinavian craftsmanship. The Fjord View Shop will feature a unique experience - meeting Rúna, an interactive baby troll toy. After a meeting ceremony, guests will acquire and head home with their new interactive companion.



Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – November 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals Disney Store November 23-29

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Disney Store Revs Up its Presence with Exclusive Formula 1 Merchandise Debut on TikTok Shop

The Disney Store’s arrival on TikTok Shop brings a new, dynamic shopping experience to fans, complete with creator partnerships scheduled to roll out in the coming months.



Joffrey's Coffee Offers Holiday Deal on Disney Parks & Resorts Blends

Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co. is celebrating the holiday season with a special weekly sale, offering 30% off select Disney Parks & Resorts coffee blends and other favorites.

Kias to the Kingdom: Kia Introduces Magical Disney Display Themes for Select Car Models

Car manufacturer Kia has announced on Instagram brand new Disney Display Themes for select models of their lineup. Available to purchase on the Kia Owners website or the Kia Connect Store, the new collection of themes includes a selection of Mickey & Friends designs perfect for bringing a touch of Disney fun to every drive.

"TRON: Ares" Coming to Digital Home Media In December and Physical Disc Release In January

After a fairly disappointing run at the box office, Walt Disney Studios' sequel TRON: Ares is coming to home media via a number of different releases over the next six weeks. Walt Disney Studios has announced that TRON: Ares will be making its way to home media after a theatrical release that began on Friday, October 10th.

New Monster High Scullector Figure Arrives For Holidays and 35th Anniversary of Classic Tim Burton Film

Honoring the 35th anniversary of the cinematic cult favorite, the Monster High Skullector Edward Scissorhands Doll reimagines its hauntingly sweet and misunderstood hero through Monster High’s signature monster-fied lens, a perfect blend of nostalgia, artistry, and edge.

Coffee Mate Brings Butterbeer Home With New Harry Potter Creamers and Cold Foam

For years, fans have flocked to Universal Studios just to sip a frothy mug of Butterbeer, the beloved drink from the Harry Potter universe. Now, Coffee Mate is making the magic far more accessible.

