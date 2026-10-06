Clank, Clank, Clank Went This Fabulous Main Street Trolley Loungefly Bag
Following on from a similar bag for the WDW Railroad, this quirky Loungefly bag is now available at the Magic Kingdom.
If you loved a recent Loungefly bag that depicted the Walt Disney World Railroad, you’re going to love what’s now available.
What's Happening:
- Back in March, we spotted a unique Loungefly bag exclusive to the Disney Parks, inspired by the iconic Railroads that circle the parks – or in the case of the Magic Kingdom, run back and forth between two stations.
- Now, Disney and Loungefly are continuing that trend with a new bag inspired by the equally as iconic Main Street Trolley.
- The rectangular bag says "Main Street Transportation Co." on both sides, with Mickey waving from the front, Pluto on the back and Minnie, Goofy, Donald and Daisy on the sides.
- You can pick this exclusive bag up for yourself from the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. for $100.
Holiday Season News Out of Walt Disney World:
- Guests will be able to enjoy new holiday music on three attractions this year:
- Santa's Holiday Grove is coming to Disney's Animal Kingdom – a magical trail with intermittent snow flurries and Santa himself.
- A few new names have been added to the lineup of Candlelight Processional narrators at EPCOT, while one celebrity has dropped out.
- Get a first look at some of this year's merchandise for Mickey's Very Merry Christmas Party.
- Disney Jollywood Nights will introduce the Checkin' It Twice Lounge and some other new additions this holiday season, along with some truly incredible merch.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning
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