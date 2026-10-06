Clank, Clank, Clank Went This Fabulous Main Street Trolley Loungefly Bag

Following on from a similar bag for the WDW Railroad, this quirky Loungefly bag is now available at the Magic Kingdom.

If you loved a recent Loungefly bag that depicted the Walt Disney World Railroad, you’re going to love what’s now available.

What's Happening:

  • Back in March, we spotted a unique Loungefly bag exclusive to the Disney Parks, inspired by the iconic Railroads that circle the parks – or in the case of the Magic Kingdom, run back and forth between two stations.
  • Now, Disney and Loungefly are continuing that trend with a new bag inspired by the equally as iconic Main Street Trolley.
  • The rectangular bag says "Main Street Transportation Co." on both sides, with Mickey waving from the front, Pluto on the back and Minnie, Goofy, Donald and Daisy on the sides.

  • You can pick this exclusive bag up for yourself from the Emporium on Main Street, U.S.A. for $100.

Holiday Season News Out of Walt Disney World:

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