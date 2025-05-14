Photos: Buena Vista Street and Hollywood Land Get Decked Out for Disneyland’s 70th Celebration

As soon as you step through the gates of Disney California Adventure, you’ll be immediately welcomed by the colorful 70th anniversary decor.

As with Disneyland Park, Downtown Disney and the Hotels of the Disneyland Resort, Buena Vista Street at Disney California Adventure is decked out for the Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration.

All up and down Buena Vista Street, you’ll now find multi-colored banners and bunting in the pink, blue and yellow color scheme of the celebration.

Of course, you’ll find plenty of 70th anniversary merchandise inside the shops of Buena Vista Street, along with window displays.

As found elsewhere in the Disneyland Resort, you’ll find this colorful sign at the usual Christmas tree spot featuring the Disneyland 70 logo and the tagline “Celebrate Happy!" This one specifically features Goofy and Donald, while Mickey and Minnie are featured at the equivalent sign on Main Street.

Of course, the main icon of Disney California Adventure, the Carthay Circle Theater, is all decked out with a similar sign, alongside blue banners.

The theater marquee reads “A 70th Celebration World Premiere."

At night, Carthay Circle comes alive with a delightful projection show, which you can see here.

Heading into Hollywood Land, blue Disneyland 70th logo banners are hanging all up and down the street.

The shop windows of Gone Hollywood also feature some Disneyland 70th displays, featuring various characters – such as Clarabelle in her 70th costume – alongside some of the merchandise collections.

Disney California Adventure icons, such as Grizzly Peak, the San Fransokyo Bridge, the Cozy Cone Motel, Carthay Circle and the dearly-departed Red Car Trolley are also featured in the displays.

