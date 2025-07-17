Disneyland's 70th Anniversary Gets Sweeter with These Tasty Treats

Celebrate the big birthday with delightful new sweets at the Happiest Place on Earth!

Three delectable treats are available for a limited time in honor of Disneyland Park’s 70th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

  • It's a sweet day at Disneyland as the park rolls out special 70th Anniversary treats!
  • 70th Celebration Mickey Cereal Treat: This adorable Mickey-shaped cereal treat is dipped in white chocolate, and brightly decorated with sprinkles and a blue-colored white chocolate "70".
  • Clubhouse Mickey Hat Caramel Apple: A classic Granny Smith apple gets a celebratory makeover with marshmallow ears dipped in black-colored dark chocolate and milk chocolate. It's also adorned with a Mickey Mouse Club white chocolate medallion, a nod to the classic TV show that also premiered back in 1955.
  • Pink Mickey Balloon Marshmallow Pop: Reminiscent of the classic Disneyland balloons, this Mickey-shaped marshmallow is dipped in pink-colored white chocolate. It's playfully decorated with black-colored dark chocolate and white chocolate accents.
  • These special treats are here for a limited time for Disneyland 70th Anniversary so be sure to grab them before they're gone.

