Disneyland's 70th Anniversary Gets Sweeter with These Tasty Treats
Celebrate the big birthday with delightful new sweets at the Happiest Place on Earth!
Three delectable treats are available for a limited time in honor of Disneyland Park’s 70th anniversary.
What’s Happening:
- It's a sweet day at Disneyland as the park rolls out special 70th Anniversary treats!
- 70th Celebration Mickey Cereal Treat: This adorable Mickey-shaped cereal treat is dipped in white chocolate, and brightly decorated with sprinkles and a blue-colored white chocolate "70".
- Clubhouse Mickey Hat Caramel Apple: A classic Granny Smith apple gets a celebratory makeover with marshmallow ears dipped in black-colored dark chocolate and milk chocolate. It's also adorned with a Mickey Mouse Club white chocolate medallion, a nod to the classic TV show that also premiered back in 1955.
- Pink Mickey Balloon Marshmallow Pop: Reminiscent of the classic Disneyland balloons, this Mickey-shaped marshmallow is dipped in pink-colored white chocolate. It's playfully decorated with black-colored dark chocolate and white chocolate accents.
- These special treats are here for a limited time for Disneyland 70th Anniversary so be sure to grab them before they're gone.
More Disneyland Treats:
- Disneyland has previously announced some other treats for the 70th anniversary, including a special souvenir Dole whip cup.
- Speaking of Dole Whips, Tropical Hideaway just unveiled a new peach flavor.
- Treat-adjacent, the talking Mickey popcorn bucket that first debuted at Disneyland found its way to Walt Disney World this week.
