Disney Weekend January 17: Disney Parks, Disney+, Disney Shopping and More

by | Jan 16, 2020 4:29 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

We’re three weeks into 2020 and Disney is already starting things off big with a jam-packed weekend full of entertainment! From television and streaming to events in the park, there’s plenty of Disney fun to be had wherever you are.

We could all use a little Disney in our lives, and this weekend especially is full of new releases from across the Walt Disney Company. Whether you want to stay in or head out for a day of fun, you can’t go wrong with any of these options.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Freeform

January 16 is a big night for the network as Everything’s Gonna Be Okay makes its premiere and Grown-ish returns for season 3.

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay

The new series from comedian Josh Thomas tells the story of Nicholas, a neurotic twenty-something-year-old visiting his dad and teenage half-sisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum. When his trip is extended due to his father’s untimely death, the siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss, but also the realization that Nicholas is the one who will have to rise to the occasion, move in, and hold it all together.

Check out Alex’s review of the “fresh and fun” comedy.

Grown-ish 

The spinoff series to ABC’s family comedy Black-ish is back for its 3rd season. Starting tonight, you can catch up with Zoey and the gang as they make their way through college, adulthood, and pregnancy scares.

Disneyland Resort

Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance

January 17 marks a big day for Disneyland Resort as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge sees the grand opening of the highly anticipated Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube  as we’ll be live from the park!

Lunar New Year

Then across the esplanade, Disney California Adventure is celebrating the start of their Lunar New Year celebration.

Disney+

Diary of a Future President 

This new family series about a young girl who will become President of the United States will premiere on Disney+ on January 17th.

Hulu

Endlings

Endlings is a sci-fi action adventure series about four foster kids who come together to save fantastical creatures from across the galaxy. All episodes of the original family series are available on Hulu starting January 17th.

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Frozen 2 Sing-Along in Theaters

If you find yourself singing all of the new songs from Frozen II, have we got some good news for you! A Sing-Along version of the animated film will be presented in select theaters nationwide for a limited time. The limited engagement screenings start on January 17th!

Walt Disney World

Festival of the Arts

From January 17th through February 24th Walt Disney World will celebrate the best of culinary, performance, and visual arts during the Epcot International Festival of the Arts. Guests can immerse themselves in the park’s thrilling and colorful world, try their hand at making their own creations, attend a mini Disney on Broadway concert and so much more.

New Theater Shows:

If Festival of the Arts wasn’t exciting enough, January 17th will also see the debut of not one, but three new shows throughout Epcot:

Water Parks

On January 19, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will reopen following its seasonal refurbishment. The year the park was closed for an extended time while Disney worked on updating and refreshing elements of the park. We can’t wait to get back to Blizzard Beach!

Additionally, the 19th will mark the closure of Typhoon Lagoon as the park undergoes it’s annual refurbishment. It will be back up and running this spring for the return of Disney H2O Glow Nights!

Disney Store | shopDisney

Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Collection

shopDisney’s year-long collectable series for 2020 is “Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction.” The series focuses on Minnie Mouse’s iconic fashion sensibilities with each monthly theme inspired by a classic Disney Park attraction. The January Space Mountain collection debuts online and in stores on January 18th.

ESPN

Backstory “Banned for Life”

ESPN’s documentary series Backstory with Don Van Natta, Jr. continues with a look at the scandals and punishments of Major League Baseball’s Joe Jackson and Pete Rose. “Banned for Life” will air on ESPN on Sunday, January 19 with re-airings scheduled throughout the week.

Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Comments

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker
Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney
Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel
Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Lunar New Year
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events
Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker
Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
Epcot
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom
Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon
Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation
Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts
Special Events
Epcot International Festival of the Arts
Disney After Hours
runDisney Walt Disney World Marathon
All Special Events
All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker
Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club
Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park
Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel
Upcoming Movies
Downhill
The Call of the Wild
Onward
Mulan

More Upcoming Movies
Recent Movies
Frozen 2
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Spies in Disguise
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News
More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards
More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN
Subscribe
Join Our Email List
Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed

Send this to a friend