Disney Weekend January 17: Disney Parks, Disney+, Disney Shopping and More

We’re three weeks into 2020 and Disney is already starting things off big with a jam-packed weekend full of entertainment! From television and streaming to events in the park, there’s plenty of Disney fun to be had wherever you are.

We could all use a little Disney in our lives, and this weekend especially is full of new releases from across the Walt Disney Company. Whether you want to stay in or head out for a day of fun, you can’t go wrong with any of these options.

Freeform

January 16 is a big night for the network as Everything’s Gonna Be Okay makes its premiere and Grown-ish returns for season 3.

The new series from comedian Josh Thomas tells the story of Nicholas, a neurotic twenty-something-year-old visiting his dad and teenage half-sisters, one of whom is on the autism spectrum. When his trip is extended due to his father’s untimely death, the siblings are left to cope with not only a devastating loss, but also the realization that Nicholas is the one who will have to rise to the occasion, move in, and hold it all together.

Check out Alex’s review of the “fresh and fun” comedy.

The spinoff series to ABC’s family comedy Black-ish is back for its 3rd season. Starting tonight, you can catch up with Zoey and the gang as they make their way through college, adulthood, and pregnancy scares.

Disneyland Resort

January 17 marks a big day for Disneyland Resort as Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge sees the grand opening of the highly anticipated Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube as we’ll be live from the park!

Then across the esplanade, Disney California Adventure is celebrating the start of their Lunar New Year celebration.

Disney+

This new family series about a young girl who will become President of the United States will premiere on Disney+ on January 17th.

Hulu

Endlings is a sci-fi action adventure series about four foster kids who come together to save fantastical creatures from across the galaxy. All episodes of the original family series are available on Hulu starting January 17th.

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Frozen 2 Sing-Along in Theaters

If you find yourself singing all of the new songs from Frozen II, have we got some good news for you! A Sing-Along version of the animated film will be presented in select theaters nationwide for a limited time. The limited engagement screenings start on January 17th!

Walt Disney World

From January 17th through February 24th Walt Disney World will celebrate the best of culinary, performance, and visual arts during the Epcot International Festival of the Arts. Guests can immerse themselves in the park’s thrilling and colorful world, try their hand at making their own creations, attend a mini Disney on Broadway concert and so much more.

New Theater Shows:

If Festival of the Arts wasn’t exciting enough, January 17th will also see the debut of not one, but three new shows throughout Epcot:

Water Parks

On January 19, Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will reopen following its seasonal refurbishment. The year the park was closed for an extended time while Disney worked on updating and refreshing elements of the park. We can’t wait to get back to Blizzard Beach!

Additionally, the 19th will mark the closure of Typhoon Lagoon as the park undergoes it’s annual refurbishment. It will be back up and running this spring for the return of Disney H2O Glow Nights!

Disney Store | shopDisney

Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction Collection

shopDisney’s year-long collectable series for 2020 is “Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction.” The series focuses on Minnie Mouse’s iconic fashion sensibilities with each monthly theme inspired by a classic Disney Park attraction. The January Space Mountain collection debuts online and in stores on January 18th.

ESPN

ESPN’s documentary series Backstory with Don Van Natta, Jr. continues with a look at the scandals and punishments of Major League Baseball’s Joe Jackson and Pete Rose. “Banned for Life” will air on ESPN on Sunday, January 19 with re-airings scheduled throughout the week.

