Disney Parks Recipes – The Grey Stuff

by | Jun 5, 2020 10:42 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Disney+ recently introduced the new cooking challenge show Be Our Chef. This new series invites families from diverse backgrounds to compete in a friendly competition to create the next great Disney Parks dish. Today, the season finale of the new series debuted on Disney+.

With Be Our Chef in mind, we’ve decided to revisit some old Disney Parks favorites, and follow Disney’s recipes to recreate those dishes at home.

The Grey Stuff

This stuff if absolutely delicious and if you don’t believe me, well, you know who you can ask. Be Our Guest Restaurant at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom is one of the most incredibly themed eateries the resort has to offer. And of course, no great restaurant is complete without a dessert taken right from one of the most memorable Disney songs. The Grey Stuff is the perfect topper to any of your favorite baked goods.

What you’ll need:

  • 1 1/2 cups cold whole milk
  • 1 (3.4 ounce) package instant vanilla pudding mix
  • 15 chocolate sandwich cookies
  • 1 (8 ounce) container whipped topping, thawed
  • 3 tablespoons instant chocolate pudding mix  
  • Edible sugar pearls  
  • Something to put the topping on (we went with mini cupcakes!)

Directions:

1) Pour milk into large mixing bowl. Add instant vanilla pudding mix and whisk for 2 minutes until smooth and slightly thickened.

2) Place in the refrigerator for 1-2 hours, until firm.

3) Place chocolate sandwich cookies in food processor and pulse until puréed. Don’t have a food processor? Just put the cookies in a sealable bag (like a small sandwich bag) and crush them with a rolling pin.

4) Fold puréed cookies into pudding mix. Stir until fully mixed.

5) Add whipped topping and instant chocolate pudding.  Stir until fully mixed.

6) Place in refrigerator and chill for one hour.

7) Spoon grey stuff into piping bag fitted with desired tip. Pipe grey stuff onto cookies or cupcakes or whatever else you want to use. Don’t have a piping bag? Those reliable sandwich bags come in handy here as well. Simply spoon the Grey Stuff into a bag, cut a small opening in the corner and squeeze.

8) Top with sugar pearls.

You may not be able to visit the Be Our Guest Restaurant right now, but you can absolutely enjoy their most famous dessert at home. This was a fairly simple recipe, even without having the food processor or piping bag. It does take a significant amount of time to complete because of how long you need to let things chill in the fridge, but it’s well worth the wait.

Want to make more of your favorite Disney Parks recipes? Check out our previous 10 recipes, one for each episode of Be Our Chef:

 
 
