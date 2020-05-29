Disney Parks Recipes – Peanut Butter & Jelly Milk Shake

Disney+ recently introduced the new cooking challenge show Be Our Chef. This new series invites families from diverse backgrounds to compete in a friendly competition to create the next great Disney Parks dish.

With Be Our Chef in mind, we’ve decided to revisit some old Disney Parks favorites, and follow Disney’s recipes to recreate those dishes at home.

Peanut Butter & Jelly Milk Shake

Everyone has their favorite snack when they visit Walt Disney World. Some of us even have a different favorite for each park. Well, my personal favorite when I visit Disney’s Hollywood Studios is the Peanut Butter & Jelly Milk Shake from 50’s Prime Time Cafe. The fan-favorite treat is a must-have in one of Walt Disney World’s best restaurants.

What you’ll need:

2 tablespoons peanut butter

2 tablespoons jelly (strawberry or grape)

2 cups vanilla ice cream

1/4 cup milk

Directions:

1) Add ice cream to blender.

2) Add the rest of the ingredients to the blender, along with the ice cream. You’ll notice there is far more ice cream than any other ingredient. It might seem weird, but trust me, it works.

3) Blend until smooth.

4) Add more peanut butter and/or jelly to taste. I found the amounts called for were perfect.

This has to be the simplest recipe we’ve done and it turned out so well. When I started to make my milkshake, I’ll admit, I thought for sure there was no way it would turn out as good as the one you can get at 50’s Prime Time. I was pleasantly surprised. Sure, it’s still better when you get it in the big metal cup and someone is yelling at you to keep your elbows off the table, but this is a great substitute you can enjoy in your own home.

Want to make more of your favorite Disney Parks recipes? Check back next Friday when the season finale of Be Our Chef hits Disney+ as we provide one more great Disney treat for you to make at home.

