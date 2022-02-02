“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for February 1st

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 62 – February 1st, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we’ll start at shopDisney with a look at a beautiful Tiana-inspired dress for adults, a Tiana collectible doll, and the WDW 50th Anniversary train set. Next we head to BaubleBar for their Toy Story earrings and then stop by Target for a peek at The Proud Family Funko Pop! Marvel gives us a Kate Bishop doll and a Spider-Man and Hawkeye assortment for fans of all ages. Finally, for Star Wars we look at Galactic Starcruiser clothing and an Ahsoka Tano backpack collection from Herschel.

Rebekah shares her Sensational Seven and Bekah tells us what to add to the shopping list.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Disney Dress Shop Collection Introduces New Style Inspired by Princess Tiana

No matter how old you are, dressing up in Disney fashion is a must for many fans and the Disney Dress Shop collection is one way to mix modern looks with Disney magic. Sticking to that theme, shopDisney has unveiled a new form fitting dress themed to Tiana from The Princess and the Frog.

Tiana Disney Designer Collection Doll Now Available on shopDisney

The Disney Ultimate Princess Tiana doll was designed by Launi King. She was inspired by her’s and Tiana’s shared passion for cooking. King, like her muse, embraces Tiana's kindness, her giving heart, passion, resourcefulness, imagination, and beauty.

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Train Set by Lionel Rolls into shopDisney

At the start of the year, a new collectors’ edition 50th Anniversary Train Set from Lionel rolled into Walt Disney World, making a debut at Magic Kingdom. Now the colorful train set is available on shopDisney so more fans can enjoy the magical railroad at home.

Hey, Howdy, Hey! There's a "Toy Story" Jewelry Collection at BaubleBar

For the past few years BaubleBar has been showcasing fun jewelry styles featuring Disney characters and now they’ve expanded their offerings to include Toy Story! Add a pop of color and playful charm to your jewelry assortment and say “hey, howdy hey” to the latest from BaubleBar.

"The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder" Funko Pop! Figures Revealed Ahead of Disney+ Premiere

The Proud Family is about to step back into our lives with a new Disney+ series, but before that happens Funko and Target are giving fans something to get excited for: The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder Pop! figures.

Kate Bishop Special Edition Doll Arrives on shopDisney

Ever since she made her Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) debut, fans have been going crazy for the young archer known as Kate Bishop. Even Disney is excited about this hero and has released a new special edition doll.

Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser Clothing Collection Debuts on shopDisney Exclusively for Guests with Reservations

Guests sailing on the Galactic Starcruiser can plan the wardrobe for their upcoming voyage with shopDisney’s collection of Star Wars-inspired clothing and accessories. With styles designed for adults and children, the whole family can create their own Star Wars backstory and dress for the part.

New Ahsoka Tano Collection from Herschel

Herschel Supply Company has turned to Star Wars’s Ahsoka Tano for their latest collection of backpacks and travel bags. Available exclusively online, the six-piece series features a simple exterior pattern and incredibly detailed lining in the colors most associated with Ahsoka.

Bonus Bounties Week 5 Round Up – "The Book of Boba Fett" Chapter 5

For this week’s merchandise selections, fans can find the latest episode-specific collectible cards from TOPPS (digital and physical versions) and Fifth Sun has more fashionable styles to give us all the Mando Mando Mando we could want!

Add to Your Shopping List

90s Style Disney Animal Sweatshirts Now Available on shopDisney

Disney fans can show off their love of cartoon animals with the new collection of sweatshirts from shopDisney. These tops feature a bright tie-dye pattern that speaks to fashion of the 90s and showcases some of the cuddliest and cutest creatures to ever grace the big screen.

Star Wars Saga Spirit Jersey Lands on shopDisney

Lest you think the Spirit Jersey craze is going away anytime soon, think again! Disney keeps surprising fans with new designs for the trendy oversized shirts and this week they’re heading out to the galaxy for their next look.

Kidrobot Debuts New Line of Disney Vinyl Art Figures

Kidrobot debuted its first Disney Vinyl Art Figures today in collaboration with the entertainment icon. These fresh and unusual takes on classic Disney characters expand the scope of its existing Disney collection to the art vinyl medium, and are the first in a continuing creative line.

Series 2 of Disney VHS Anniversary Plush and Pin Collection to Debut February 7th

Kids who grew up in the 1990s know the special magic that was bringing home a Disney movie on VHS. Those puffy white cases with a large image on the front and back were the stuff of dreams and now they’ve been reimagined in miniature—with plush inside!

Funko Announces Partnership with Make-A-Wish for Pops! With Purpose Line in Honor of World Wish Day

This spring, Funko will make it possible for fans to add to their Pop! collection and support Make-A-Wish at the same time. In 2022, the company’s Pops! With Purpose line will introduce a series of dreamy, metallic blue, Disney Pop! figures that benefit the wish-granting organization.

FiGPiN Introduces New "The Mandalorian" Season 2 Pins on Entertainment Earth

Star Wars fans looking for small and practical collectibles will love the new The Mandalorian-inspired offerings from FiGPiN. Three new styles designed after characters from season 2 of the hit Disney+ show are now available for pre-order.

Mickey and Minnie Valentine's Day Collectible Key Set Now Available on shopDisney

Disney fans can agree that when it comes to cute merchandise there’s no one better to feature than Mickey and Minnie Mouse. shopDisney seems to agree as they’ve released a new Valentine’s Day Collectible Key featuring the iconic pair!

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!