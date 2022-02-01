Bonus Bounties Week 5 Round Up – “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 5

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney and Lucasfilm are telling the Boba Fett story through the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett and of course that means there’s merchandise to go along with it!
- The latest episode focuses not on Boba and Fennec Shand but the delightfully stoic and even keeled Din Djarin aka Mando.
- For this week’s merchandise selections, fans can find the latest episode-specific collectible cards from TOPPS (digital and physical versions) and Fifth Sun has more fashionable styles to give us all the Mando Mando Mando we could want!.
- These Book of Boba Fett merchandise highlights are available now or for pre-order. Links to individual items can be found below.
Toys and Collectibles
2022 Star Wars TOPPS NOW- 5-Card Pack – Book of Boba Fett Chapter 5
Star Wars: Card Trader – Topps
Clothing and Accessories
Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Group Retro Mandalorians Pullover Hoodie
Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Peli Motto’s Customs Tote Bag
Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Din Djarin Tatooine T-Shirt
The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Mandalorian Darksaber – Star Wars – Rock ‘Em Socks
More Bonus Bounties:
Did you miss a week? Not to worry! You can check out our main Bonus Bounty Round Up or search by week:
More Book of Boba Fett:
- Stay up to date with the latest happenings by visiting our The Book of Boba Fett Guide Page. Plus follow along with Mike’s weekly episode recaps (Chapter 5) and tune in to Who’s the Bossk Live! for deep dives and discussion surrounding the series!