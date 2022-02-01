Bonus Bounties Week 5 Round Up – “The Book of Boba Fett” Chapter 5

Star Wars fans across the galaxy can join in celebrating the new series The Book of Boba Fett with even more amazing Star Wars merchandise! Disney and Lucasfilm have extended their Bring Home the Bounty campaign with Bonus Bounties that coincide with the new episodes of the show.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Disney and Lucasfilm are telling the Boba Fett story through the Disney+ series The Book of Boba Fett and of course that means there’s merchandise to go along with it!

and of course that means there’s merchandise to go along with it! The latest episode

For this week’s merchandise selections, fans can find the latest episode-specific collectible cards from TOPPS (digital and physical versions) and Fifth Sun has more fashionable styles to give us all the Mando Mando Mando we could want!.

we could want!. These Book of Boba Fett merchandise highlights are available now or for pre-order

Toys and Collectibles

2022 Star Wars TOPPS NOW- 5-Card Pack – Book of Boba Fett Chapter 5

Star Wars: Card Trader – Topps

Clothing and Accessories

Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Group Retro Mandalorians Pullover Hoodie

Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Peli Motto’s Customs Tote Bag

Star Wars The Book Of Boba Fett Din Djarin Tatooine T-Shirt

The Book Of Boba Fett Socks – Mandalorian Darksaber – Star Wars – Rock ‘Em Socks

More Bonus Bounties:

Did you miss a week? Not to worry! You can check out our main Bonus Bounty Round Up or search by week:

More Book of Boba Fett: