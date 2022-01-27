Series 2 of Disney VHS Anniversary Plush and Pin Collection to Debut February 7th

Last fall, shopDisney introduced a new series of collectible plush and pins that spoke to the 90s kid in all of us. Adding to the fun of the series was the adorable packaging designed to look like classic Disney VHS boxes. Now a new wave of these must-haves are set to debut in February.

What’s Happening:

Kids who grew up in the 1990s know the special magic that was bringing home a Disney movie on VHS. Those puffy white cases with a large image on the front and back were the stuff of dreams and now they’ve been reimagined in miniature—with plush inside!

A new series of the popular anniversary collectibles will be available on shopDisney starting on February 7th and among this assortment is The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh .

. Guests can purchase the anniversary VHS-packaged plush as well as a hinged pin set depicting the original VHS box and a plush pal.

While no pricing has been revealed yet, the first series sold for $22.99 for the plush and $29.99 for the two-pin set.

Series 2 of the Anniversary VHS Plush and VHS Pin set will be available on shopDisney

Series 1: