Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for February 14th

by | Feb 14, 2022 10:05 PM Pacific Time

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

So Delicious! Disney Foodie Series Blind Pack Collectible Keys

The Disney Collectible Key series is back with a brand new blind pack release and this series is perfect for fans of the Fab Five! Adding to the fun is the cute foodie inspiration that features keys themed to our favorite characters and some delicious snacks!

"Turning Red" Customizable T-Shirts Land at shopDisney

Who’s excited for a new Pixar film to make its debut? We are and so is shopDisney! Today, the online retailer released some new t-shirts themed to the highly anticipated coming of age story, Turning Red.

New Collection of "Encanto" T-Shirts Arrive on shopDisney

shopDisney is bringing more Encanto merchandise to fans with their latest t-shirt arrivals that feature the Madrigal family and their gifted children.

Special Edition Disney Princess Collectible Key Bows on shopDisney

What happens when you mix courage and kindness with a bit of glitz and glamour? You get a brand new Disney Princess Collectible Key! That’s right collectors, shopDisney is back with another key celebrating six of the beloved  Princesses

Entertainment Earth

Wave 2 of "The Princess Bride" Action Figures from McFarlane Toys Now Available for Pre-Order

McFarlane Toys made The Princess Bride action figures? Inconceivable! It’s true! In fact it’s the second wave of characters themed to the beloved “fairytale” film. The latest release is available for pre-order on Entertainment Earth and will ship to fans in summer 2022.

Disney Parks

Popular Figment Popcorn Bucket Now Available Via Mobile Order at EPCOT

Last month, the release of a new Figment popcorn bucket caused a stir at EPCOT — with the lines for the items even making national news. Needless to say, the bucket sold out a couple of days later. However, it is now once again available and can be reserved via mobile order.

Scentsy Re-Releases Cinderella Carriage Warmer Alongside New Disney Products for Valentine's Day

Scentsy, the official fragrance products of the Walt Disney World Resort, is celebrating Valentine’s Day with one of the most beloved Disney Princesses of all time, Cinderella! The company has re-released the Cinderella Carriage warmer, a new mini-warmer, and has brought back the fragrance “Cinderella: Happily Ever After.”

Coming Soon

Beast's Castle Completes Disney Castle Collection Series, Coming to shopDisney February 17th

The Disney Castle Collection is nearly complete and the final castle in this 10 series collection celebrates the animated classic, Beauty and the Beast. Themed to Beast’s Castle, this miniature dimensional abode is both strange and interesting and makes a beautiful display piece.

Pick of the Day

Add some Disney magic to your home with these delightful fragrances from Scentsy! Be whisked away to a world of enchantment with “Disney Princess: True Love Awaits” Scentsy Wax Bar or room spray.

More Merchandise:

  • The shopping never ends on Laughing Place! Check out our other recent shopping and collectibles posts by visiting the Disney Merchandise Page where you’ll find links to retailers like Entertainment Earth, Funko, Hasbro, Loungefly, Rock ‘Em Socks, RockLove and more.
  • If you have some time on your hands, you’re always welcome to join us live for Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show (Tuesdays at 4pm PT) or catch up afterward with our weekly Round Up.

 
 
