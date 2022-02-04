Beast’s Castle Completes Disney Castle Collection Series, Coming Soon to shopDisney

The Disney Castle Collection is nearly complete and the final castle in this 10 series collection celebrates the animated classic, Beauty and the Beast. Themed to Beast’s Castle, this miniature dimensional abode is both strange and interesting and makes a beautiful display piece.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Beast’s Castle – Disney Castle Collection

The final palace in the Disney Castle Collection showcases the home of the Beast from Beauty and the Beast. His castle features cylindrical and square towers and turrets as well as the grand ballroom where he and Belle can be seen dancing in their iconic formal attire!

Along with the light-up figurine, the collection also includes an ornament, journal, hinged pin, and 1000 piece jigsaw puzzle.

After Disney announces a release date, fans will be able to learn more about the collection on shopDisney and will be able to view the castle in their home with the Augmented Reality experience on mobile.

Series 10 is the last castle in the collection and will be available soon on shopDisney.