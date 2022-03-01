Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for March 1

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Galactic Starcruiser Guest Exclusive Togruta and Twi’lek Headpieces Now Available

Today marks the first official voyage of the long awaited Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser and the excitement for this immersive experience continues to build. Guests traveling on the Halcyon can dress for their adventure with in-universe exclusives from shopDisney.

Rock ‘Em Socks

New “The Lion King” Designs from Rock ‘Em Socks are Sure to Be The Pride of Your Collection

Are your toes cold during the chilly weather of winter? Say hakuna matata and stay toasty warm with 15 fun designs from Rock ‘Em Socks inspired by The Lion King.

Entertainment Earth

Enhance Your Reality with “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” Funko Pop!

If you’re a Marvel fan, you’re no doubt giddy with anticipation for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and guess what, so is Funko. The company has revealed eight Pop! figures and four key chains themed to the Phase Four film.

Dress Up Your Summer Wardrobe with Winnie the Pooh Gingham and Tigger Cosplay Loungefly Styles

Whether you’re a longtime Loungefly fan or are considering getting your first cute carryall, these fashionable bags, wallets and pins should be on your shopping list! Adorable new Winnie the Pooh inspired designs are available for pre-order and in a variety of styles including Gingham style series, Tigger cosplay and Picnic Scene accessories.

Lilo & Stitch “Space Adventure” Loungefly Coming Soon to Entertainment Earth

Loungefly is sharing the Disney love with fans and their new releases will have you feeling all of the enchantment and magic that only Disney can deliver. Among the characters and films celebrated in the most recent drop are Lilo & Stitch! The duo is off on a space adventure in this collection that is grand and galactic.

Enter the Multiverse with New Doctor Strange Accessories from Loungefly

This spring, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, will take fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on a wild journey like never before and what better way to be prepared for the movie than with new Doctor Strange Loungefly?

Kidrobot

Disney Teams with Kidrobot to Create Enchanting “Hocus Pocus” Vinyl Figure

The Sanderson sisters are back to lure you into the depths of their bubbling cauldron which glows in the dark as part of a new vinyl art figure that will transport you to a time of magic.

Hally

Pixar Teams Up with Hally for Special Edition Hair Dye Inspired by “Turning Red”

Sometimes you need to change things up and let the bold sides of you shine through, and Hally Hair is helping Disney fans to do just that! Teaming up with Pixar’s Turning Red, Hally has released a new ammonia-free foam hair dye that will give you red locks to match Mei’s.

Just Play

Just Play sent Laughing Place a few samples from their line of toys from Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red! Join Alex as he unboxes movie tie-in merchandise including “Many Moods of Red Panda Mei Animated Plush,” the Meilin Lee Doll in a red panda hoodie, and three mystery collectibles.

Pick of the Day

The Jungle Book Bare Necessities Mini-Backpack – $75.00

