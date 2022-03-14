Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for March 14th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Dooney & Bourke Pixar Maps Collection Combines Fashion Elegance with Movie Fun

If you haven’t yet found the Dooney & Bourke Disney design that‘s best for you, the good news is they’re constantly debuting fun new patterns that are full of charms and Disney magic. Maybe this fantastic Pixar Maps Collection that arrived on shopDisney will be the design that makes its way to your wardrobe.

National Nap Day is Better with Sleep Essentials from shopDisney

Today is National Napping Day and what better way to celebrate than by taking a nap! But before you close your eyes and catch a few ZZZs, take a few minutes to browse the assortment of cuddly accessories on shopDisney.

Limited Time Walt Disney World Annual Passholder Perk: Save 25% on shopDisney

One of the perks of being a Walt Disney World Annual Passholder is the receiving special discounts and offers at retailers including shopDisney. Now through March 14th, APs can save 25% on their purchase of $75 or more with the code WDW25.

Entertainment Earth

Entertainment Earth Exclusive Captain America Prototype Shield Funko Pop!

Decades before the Avengers initiative took shape, Steve Rogers proved he had the mettle to be a hero when he volunteered to take the super soldier serum and become Captain America. Now Funko has captured one of the most iconic moments from Captain America: The First Avenger in a new Pop! figure.

BaubleBar

Stock Up and Save 20% on Disney Jewelry During BaubleBar's Semi-Annual Sale

Do you know what’s better than buying Disney jewelry and accessories? Buying Disney jewelry and accessories on sale! BaubleBar is hosting their semi annual sale offering savings of 20% off your entire order including their incredible assortment of Disney designs.

Turning Red Merchandise Spotlight

We Want the Panda! "Turning Red" Merchandise Spotlight

At long last, Pixar’s Turning Red has officially made its debut on Disney+ and we can barely handle our excitement! In addition to watching the movie on repeat we’re having fun browsing the latest merchandise offerings from all over the internet. Brands like shopDisney, Jay Franco, Little Golden Book and even Emoji Blitz are bringing the magic of this movie to fans in a variety of ways.

Harry Barker

Harry Barker + Disney Collection Brings Mickey and Pluto to New Line of Pet Essentials

Well how is this for doggone cute? Harry Barker and Disney have collaborated on a classic collection of pet essentials themed to Mickey Mouse and Friends.

The Princes Trust

Marvel and The Prince's Trust Partner for New Collection Inspired by The Avengers

Today, Marvel announced the exclusive launch of its first-ever Marvel & The Prince’s Trust collection, created in collaboration with the youth charity and taking inspiration from The Avengers.

Scentsy

Disney/Pixar "Turning Red" Scentsy Collection Launches March 14th

Disney+ subscribers are falling in love with Meilin from Pixar’s Turning Red and they can soon bring home their very own scented Red Panda Mei plush from Scentsy!

Pick of the Day

“With the pledge to provide 'A vista into a world of wondrous ideas, signifying man's achievements,' Walt Disney opened Tomorrowland at Disneyland in 1955. With its iridescent vinyl fabrication and geometric design, this futuristic mini backpack by Loungefly encapsulates much of the ambitions and spirit of the popular land.”

Tomorrowland Loungefly Mini Backpack – $75.00

