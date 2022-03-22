Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for March 22nd

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Disney Designer Collection Ultimate Princess Celebration Tiana Pin Now Available on shopDisney

The Tiana Pin has joined the Disney Designer Collection on shopDisney. This pin is designed by Launi King who also designed the look of the doll for this collection.

Disney x MOBY Wraps

Disney x MOBY Wraps Debuts Mickey Mouse Confetti Party Pattern

MOBY Wraps is making it easy for new and expectant parents to explore the trend of “baby wearing” via cute, comfortable and versatile wraps. MOBY has teamed up with Disney to provide playful patterns featuring favorite Disney characters and now, they’ve just introduced a new look: Mickey Mouse Confetti Party!

RSVLTS

Bring Home Epic Apparel with Marvel x RSVLTS Collection Inspired by Characters, Comics and More

Ever since their inception in 2012, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) has been bringing pop culture fans comfortable and stylish apparel featuring awesome character and movie inspired designs. As exciting as that is, things are about to get even more epic as RSVLTS launches new collections themed to Marvel Comics, movies, and Disney+ series!

Spider-Man is Fitting First Character for New Marvel x RSVLTS Collection

Disney fans who’ve been following Laughing Place know that when it comes to fashion, we can’t get enough of pop culture brand RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) and their fun Disney-inspired designs. Now they’re taking things to the multiverse as part of a new collaboration with Marvel, and naturally, they’re kicking things off with Spider-Man!

Entertainment Earth

Thing, Green Goblin and More Featured in New Wave of Marvel Legends Retro Figures

Make room in your Marvel Legends collection for a new wave of retro figures from Hasbro! Pre-orders are now open for an exciting assortment of 3 3/4-inch action heroes (and a villain too).

Denuo Novo

Live Your “Star Wars” Fantasy with New Luke Skywalker X-Wing Pilot Helmet from Denuo Novo

Following the debut of their Kylo Ren headwear, Denuo Novo is back with a new helmet costume accessory inspired by Luke Skywalker. This design includes details recreated from 3D scans, measurements, and reference taken from original screen-used production assets.

Back in Stock

Harveys Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Tote Coming to Magic Kingdom, Disney Springs

Quickly selling out after its arrival on shopDisney, the gorgeous Walt Disney World 50th anniversary tote bag featuring Mickey Mouse and friends is once again back in stock!.

Pick of the Day

“From Disney’s irreverent comedy classic Hocus Pocus, Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson join NECA’s Toony Terrors line! Bring the fun of Saturday morning cartoons to your collection with this set of stylized 6-inch scale action figures. Comes in window box packaging.”

Hocus Pocus Toony Terrors Sanderson Sisters 6-Inch Scale Action Figure 3-Pack – $44.99

