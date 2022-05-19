Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for May 19th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Save Big on Magical Merchandise During shopDisney's Twice Upon a Year Sale

The Twice Upon A Year Sale is happening now and guests can save up to 40% off the best Disney merchandise on shopDisney. But wait, because it gets better! shopDisney is now offering an EXTRA 25% off sale items with the code EXTRA25.

Funkoween

Funkoween 2022: "The Simpsons" Treehouse of Horror Funko Pop! Figures

Funko is getting in the spirit of the season…the Halloween season that is! This year’s Funkoween celebration is in full swing and includes exciting new pre-orders honoring our favorite spooky franchises. Continuing with exciting reveals, today brings five new collectibles of The Simpsons representing each member of the family as they appeared in an episode of “Treehouse of Horror”

Funkoween 2022: Skeleton Goofy Glow in the Dark Entertainment Earth Exclusive Funko Pop!

Mickey and his pals are ready to trick-or-treat in their creative and not-so-scary costumes. Adding to the fun is an Entertainment Earth exclusive glow in the dark Goofy!

Hasbro

Marvel Legends Japanese Spider-Man and New Retro Figures Arrive on Entertainment Earth

Make room in your Marvel Legends collection for a new wave of figures from Hasbro! Pre-orders are open for some retro collectibles along with other popular characters like Sharon Carter (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier) and Japanese Spider-Man!

Denuo Novo

Denuo Novo Introduces Republic Clone Trooper Phase II Helmet

High end collectible maker Denuo Novo is bringing an element of the Star Wars universe right to fans with their highly detailed Republic Clone Trooper costume accessory helmet.

Disney Parks

Disney Pride Collection Hits the Shelves of World of Disney at Walt Disney World

We were shopping around Disney Springs and came across the new Disney Pride Collection on shelves at the World of Disney Store! The Disney Pride Collection was created by LGBTQIA+ employees and allies at The Walt Disney Company and is a reflection of their incredible contributions and place at the heart of the company.

Disney Studio Store

Disney Studio Store Hollywood Releases New Pin Trader’s Delight Sundaes for May 2022

If you’re a fan of pin trading and ice cream, then boy does the Disney Studio Store in Hollywood have the perfect treat for you! The store attached to the El Capitan Theatre has announced their latest Pin Trader’s Delight Sundae line-up.

Star Wars Celebration

StarWars.com Reveals Star Wars Celebration Exclusives, First-to-Market Merchandise

In addition to panels and meet and greets, guests of all factions and loyalties will have the chance to shop an amazing array of apparel, toys and collectibles. StarWars.com is showcasing the new exclusives as well as general merchandise that will debut during the event.

Let Your Love for Star Wars Grow with All-New Grogu Chia Pets Available at Star Wars Celebration

An all-new Chia Pet featuring the lovable Grogu from The Mandalorian is set to be released next week along with a Han Solo Clapper depicting everyone’s favorite scoundrel frozen in carbonite!

Book Review

Book Review: "Bravely" is the Must-Read Sequel to Disney Pixar’s "Brave"

Jess reviews the latest Disney-inspired novel that she says “is everything I hoped Brave would be. It has all the elements that make up an enticing traditional Disney story – a strong princess, an emotional and philosophical dilemma, a beautiful setting, etc – and much, much more.”

Coming Soon

shopDisney Reveals Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Series Line Up

For series three, get ready to spin in circles at the Mad Tea Party with Mad Hatter Mickey! Deep purple hues make up the perfect base color allowing for playful yellows, pinks and greens to truly pop! The collection launches May 20th at 7am PT.

Pick of the Day

“Follow the rainbow to the magical world of Disney Parks – or anywhere your heart desires – with this colorful carry all. A rainbow heart front pocket centers this backpack and features fabric lining with Mickey Mouse's famous silhouette in a colorful allover print.”

Disney Pride Collection Mickey Mouse Loungefly Mini Backpack | shopDisney

