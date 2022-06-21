“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for June 21st

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 81 – June 21, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we discuss the new color Orchid Pink, a Winnie the Pooh Dooney & Bourke Collection, fun Stitch Day (6/26) finds, Disney bedding for kids (at heart) and tons of FiGPiNs. Marvel brings Squirrel Girl Podcast merchandise and the arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder figures to shopDisney…and we have them in studio! Finally our Star Wars selection includes new Darth Vader shirts from RSVLTS and Boba Fett and Chewbacca shoes from Fun.com.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Pretty in (Orchid) Pink! shopDisney's Newest Color is Bold, Playful and Oh So Summery

Well hello! Just in case summer isn’t fun enough for you, shopDisney has debuted a bright new color collection that’s as happy as a day at Disney! Orchid Pink has danced its way to Spirit Jerseys, Ear Headbands and even a PopSocket and will make you stand out in any crowd.

Step Into the Enchanted Neighborhood of Winnie the Pooh With a New Collection from Dooney & Bourke

There’s something truly special about the Disney Dooney & Bourke collections and this week another playful design has joined shopDisney. Inspired by the “enchanted neighborhood” of Winnie the Pooh, this cheerful series of bags harkens back to the earliest days of the character.

Celebrate 20 years of "Lilo & Stitch" with shopDisney

This year’s Stitch Day celebration is extra special because 2022 also marks the 20th anniversary of the animated film Lilo & Stitch. As you prepare for your summer celebration and look for fun ways to commemorate the movie, shopDisney has gathered up their adorable assortment of fashions, accessories, plush and home decor.

Disney Bedding Sets Featuring Princess Tiana, "Luca" and More are A Dream Come True

Your kids spend all day living their best Disney life, so why not send them off to dream land the Disney way? A selection of new comforter and sham sets as well as character sheets will transform their quiet zone into a tranquil haven.

Bring Power to Your Pin Collection with "The Lion King" FiGPiN Styles from Entertainment Earth

Hakuna Matata! Bring some Lion King flair to your Disney pin collection courtesy of FiGPiN. A new assortment of the trendy collectibles has debuted highlighting the heroes and villains from this incredible movie.

Update Your FiGPiN Collection with the Buy One Get One 40% Off Sale on Entertainment Earth

Whether you're a long time pin collector, or just starting out, Entertainment Earth can help you grow that collection and save money along the way! For a limited time, the company is offering a BOGO sale on their assortment of FiGPiN styles including Disney Princesses, Star Wars favorites and more.

We're Going Nuts for the "Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show" Apparel and Accessories at Amazon

Did you know what’s more exciting than Squirrel Girl’s podcast? The arrival of podcast themed merchandise! That’s right you can show off your fandom with Tippy-Toe approved Squirrel Girl: The Unbeatable Radio Show apparel and accessories.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" Marvel Legends Figures Arrive on shopDisney

It’s time to update your Hasbro Marvel Legends collection with some Thor: Love and Thunder action figures. Debuting this past spring, the mighty assortment of character toys have now made their way to shopDisney. Best of all this series features a Build-A-Figure of Korg!

RSVLTS x Star Wars "I Am Your Father's Day" Collection Pays Tribute to Darth Vader

Now that Father’s Day has arrived, RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is returning to the Star Wars universe with a new collection inspired by bad dad, Darth Vader (and a few other pals). This new Star Wars collection is impressive, most impressive and features elements of Vader’s story from the original trilogy and Revenge of the Sith.

Traverse the Galaxy in Style With Star Wars Sneakers from Fun.com

If your selection of shoes is in need of a nerdy update, Fun.com has some Star Wars inspired sneakers that will fit the bill. No matter where your galactic adventures take you, your feet can look great in kicks designed after Boba Fett and Chewbacca (Leia design coming soon)!

Add to Your Shopping List

Loungefly Reveals New Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Mini Backpacks for San Diego Comic-Con 2022

This year Funko is bringing Funkoville to the show floor with an interactive movie theater, diner and grocery store, Loungefly Boutique, and Mondo Record Store. If that wasn’t enough, they’ve also unveiled the limited edition Loungefly styles that will be debuting at SDCC.

Funko Reveals New Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Funko Pop! Figures for San Diego Comic-Con 2022

Next month fans from every corner of the universe will descend on Southern California for the return of San Diego Comic-Con or SDCC as the cool people say. As always, Funko will be there with an immersive three booth experience Funkoville and they’ve already started showcasing their latest collectibles.

shopDisney Commemorates 25 Years of "Hercules" with a Megara Special Edition Doll Debuting June 27th

We can’t get enough of Disney’s Special Edition Dolls and their next reveal is as dramatic as it is lovely. We’re talking about Megara “Meg” from Hercules! In honor of the film’s 25th anniversary, Meg is getting an updated look that fans will love.

Complimentary "Lightyear" Collectible Key Descends on shopDisney Featuring the Beloved Space Ranger

A new Pixar-inspired Collectible Key has blasted onto the scene and will take you to infinity…and beyond! This week movie fans can add the Lightyear Key to their assortment of Disney souvenirs as the latest design in the series is now available and complimentary with a purchase of $25 or more.

shopDisney Reveals Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Series Line Up

Join Mickey on the happiest cruise to ever set sail! Dressed in a colorful vest and holding a pocket watch, Mickey is ready for a global adventure with the children of the world. Each item in the collection showcases several bright colors on a variety of satiny, glittery and matte leather fabrics.

Ashley Eckstein Signing at Downtown Disney on Thursday, June 23rd

Join Ashley Eckstein actress, entrepreneur, designer, author and star from shows including Star Wars: The Clone Wars for a special signing at the Star Wars Trading Post. If you haven’t yet grabbed a pair of Ewok Ears, now’s your chance!

New Indiana Jones Merchandise Coming Soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney

Disney has revealed a new slate of Indiana Jones merchandise coming soon to Disney Parks and shopDisney. Fans will be able to bring home their very own ancient artifact collectibles based on props from the movies including the Sankara Stone, the Fertility Idol, the Crystal Skull, and even the Holy Grail.

LG's Star Wars C2 OLED TV Goes on Sale Tomorrow

Star Wars fans will soon have an all-new dimension in which to experience the grandeur of the galaxy. According to CNET, LG is releasing a special edition of its 65-inch C2 OLED TV that's tailor-made for Star Wars fans.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!