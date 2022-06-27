Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for June 27th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

Dooney & Bourke Main Street Electrical Parade Collection Marches onto shopDisney

Everyone loves the Main Street Electrical Parade, including Dooney & Bourke! A new collection of stylish bags celebrating the parade’s 50th anniversary (at Disneyland) is now available on shopDisney and we have just one thing to say: cue the Baroque Hoedown!

Main Street Electrical Parade Apparel Collection Lights Up shopDisney

Disney fans who love the Main Street Electrical Parade can share their love of the glowing spectacular through a new clothing collection that’s just landed on shopDisney. In conjunction with the return of the iconic parade at the Disneyland Resort, Disney previewed a bright, bold—and in some cases glow in the dark—apparel line inspired by the nighttime show.

shopDisney Commemorates 25 Years of “Hercules” with a Megara Limited Edition Doll

We can’t get enough of Disney’s Limited Edition Dolls and their next reveal is as dramatic as it is lovely. We’re talking about Megara “Meg” from Hercules! In honor of the film’s 25th anniversary, Meg is getting an updated look that fans will love.

Groot Toys and More Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind Merchandise Arrives on shopDisney

First we were instructed to “get to EPCOT” to help the Guardians of the Galaxy save the day. Now we’re saying get to shopDisney so you can commemorate your adventures with Cosmic Rewind merchandise!

Celebrate Stitch Day with New Entertainment Earth Exclusives Starring Stitch

Who doesn’t love Experiment 626? 20 years ago, the troublemaking alien Stitch (and his pal Lilo) stole our hearts. In fact, fans love him so much that June 26th (6/26) has become known as Stitch Day! This year in celebration of the blue cutie, Entertainment Earth is releasing two new exclusives from Funko and Bioworld.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" Convention Exclusive Socks – Entertainment Earth

Convention Season is here and like many companies, Entertainment Earth will be introducing new exclusives that will debut first at San Diego Comic-Con. Laughing Place is delighted to bring you today’s exciting reveal of Thor: Love and Thunder inspired socks that will make you feel like an Asgardian!

Order Up! "The Bob’s Burgers Movie" Coming to Digital, Blu-Ray and DVD in July

Fans of the Belcher family, their friends, and the exciting film, can enjoy the madcap adventure again and again as the celebrated story comes to digital on July 12th and Blu-ray and DVD on July 19th.

shopDisney Reveals Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Series Line Up

Bright, bold and oh so fun, everyone wants to join Mickey Mouse for a visit to the Enchanted Tiki Room! The playful pattern is as magical as the attraction itself and features icons of Jose, tiki gods, and bamboo all set against a lush green background.

Pick of the Day

“Power through the day at Walt Disney World Resort with this MagicBand 2 design inspired by Marvel Studios' Ms. Marvel. With a simple touch, redeem FastPass+, enter parks, charge purchases to your room, and more!”

Ms. Marvel MagicBand 2 – Limited Release | shopDisney – $34.99

