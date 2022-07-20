“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for July 12th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 84 – July 12, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we start at shopDisney with EPCOT Food & Wine Festival collections featuring Figment and Tiana and Haunted Mansion accessories. SharkFest fans can gear up for the 2022 event with fun NatGeo finds; Entertainment Earth has action figure bundles on sale; and we run through some SDCC exclusives coming soon. Marvel gives us a look at Disneyland Paris’ Avengers Campus merchandise, return of the Alligator Loki plush, and X-Men: The Animated Series pins. Finally, Star Wars delivers the Leia Force FX Elite Lightsaber and upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi merchandise.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

shopDisney Serves Up 2022 EPCOT International Food & Wine Festival Merchandise Collections

We’re days away from the arrival of the 2022 Food & Wine Festival and we can’t wait! This year’s event will feature food, music, characters and plenty of shopping opportunities. Speaking of shopping, the first merchandise collections—including one starring Figment—have already started rolling into shopDisney.

Haunted Mansion Accessoires Materialize on shopDisney

Is your home undergoing a quieting metamorphosis? Could your living room benefit from a spirited update? Well then, shopDisney should be one of your next online destinations. They’ve just added new Haunted Mansion-inspired accessories that will bring the beloved attraction to your personal space.

Celebrate The Arrival of This Year's "SHARKFEST" With Fun New Merchandise From National Geographic

Sink your teeth into summer fun with shark-inspired products by National Geographic to celebrate the kick-off of SHARKFEST, starting July 10 across linear networks and Disney+.

Bring Some Disney, Marvel and Star Wars Fun to Your Collection with Hasbro and Super 7 Bundles from Entertainment Earth

It’s a rainy day somewhere so why not take this opportunity to do some shopping?! If your action figure collection could use an update, Entertainment Earth has just released three new bundles of previously released characters from Hasbro and Super7 that are on sale and come with a diorama!

New "Finding Nemo" Collection Swims into RSVLTS with Three Styles for Adults and Kids

Popular sports and pop culture clothing brand, RSVLTS, has teased a new collaboration collection between themselves and Pixar Animation Studios with a new selection of clothing themed to the film, Finding Nemo.

Photos: Avengers Campus Merchandise – Disneyland Paris

Bonjour, mes amis! We’re back at Disneyland Paris, this time for the opening of Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park! As you can imagine there are plenty of amazing things to experience, heroes to encounter and food and beverages to consume, but right now, we want to talk about merchandise!

All Hail Alligator Loki! Popular Plush Make a Glorious Return to shopDisney

He’s back! The amazing Alligator Loki plush is once again charming guests on shopDisney and would love the chance to be part of your home too!

"X-Men: The Animated Series" FiGPiN Designs Now Available on Entertainment Earth

Sometimes the best things in life are the things that remind us of our childhood. FiGPiN is looking to reach a whole bunch of nostalgic adults with their latest wave of Marvel pins themed to X-Men: The Animated Series.

Leia Force FX Elite Lightsaber Coming to shopDisney July 11th

Say what you will about The Rise of Skywalker, it did give us something we’d not seen before, Leia Organa training with a Lightsaber. Hasbro is bringing her weapon to their Force FX Elite Lightsaber line and it will be available on shopDisney.

Disney Previews New "Obi-Wan Kenobi" Merchandise Coming to Disney Parks, shopDisney

Obi-Wan Wednesdays may be over and Disney+’s Obi-Wan Kenobi may have ended, but the celebration of the series is still going strong. The Disney Parks Blog has revealed that new merchandise is on its way and will be available throughout Disney Resorts and on shopDisney.

Sensational Seven Picks

SLEEPY

Star Wars – Fine Art Collection – Yoda – 1000 Piece Jigsaw Puzzle

HAPPY

The Disney Afternoon Stainless Steel Tumbler with Straw | shopDisney

GRUMPY

Tervis Disney Chibi Villains Water Bottle | Hot Topic

DOPEY

Stitch Water Bottle with Sleeve | shopDisney

SNEEZY

Simple Modern Disney Lunch Tote Bag

BASHFUL

Disney Alice In Wonderland Cheshire Cat Stripe 20oz Stainless Steel Travel Mug | BoxLunch

DOC

Mickey Mouse Lanyard with Rechargeable Fan Buddy

Add to Your Shopping List

shopDisney Offering Free Shipping on Any Size Order Today Only

Sometimes you need an excuse to go shopping and with shopDisney offering Free Shipping on any size order, we think that’s reason enough to browse their selection of toys, apparel and more!

Splash Into Summer with Disney Watercolor Apparel for Adults

You never outgrow watercolors and shopDisney’s latest collection is proof of that. A new assortment of Disneyland and Walt Disney World resort activewear recently debuted and is perfect for summertime adventures.

Follow Powerline to L.A. on a Road Trip adventure with Funko Games' A Goofy Movie Game

Parents and kids might not always see I2I, but we’re pretty sure they can agree that game time is the best time! Funko Games has just released their latest Disney title and this time, they’re taking things back to the 90s with A Goofy Movie Game!

New Retro Walt Disney World Shirts Now Available at Disney Springs

While at Disney Springs today, we spotted some excellent new shirts at DisneyStyle that are perfect for long-time Walt Disney World fans.

Mickey Mouse the Main Attraction Collection Series 6 Coming to shopDisney July 18th

Here we go! Mickey is taking off for Neverland and boy does he look spiffy! Dark dreamy blues give off a nighttime vibe while yellow embellishments bring a pop of brightness. Pirate ship icons and clouds add some enchantment and a shining red feather ties everything together.

Kith Honors Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary with Apparel Collection and Custom Comic Book

He doesn’t look a day over 16, but Peter Parker and his super hero persona Spider-Man are commemorating their 60th anniversary…in style! Marvel and Kith have announced new collaborations in honor of Spider-Man that spans a wide wide range of products for the fan in all of us.

Enter the Multiverse with AAA Anime Exclusive Spider-Man: No Way Home Funko Pop!

Bring the multiverse to your home with the latest Marvel inspired Funko Pop! of Spider-Man. Pre-orders are now open for the AAA Anime exclusive Spider-Man: No Way Home figure that’s sure to be a starring piece in your Marvel collection.

"Thor: Love and Thunder" Zeus Funko Pop! Makes Grand Entrance on Entertainment Earth

Now that Thor: Love and Thunder is showing in theaters, Funko has introduced another Pop! figure to their lineup of movie tie-in merchandise. All hail the mighty Zeus!

Thor Tactical Spider-Bot Upgrade Now Available at WEB Suppliers

Even your Spider-Bot can join in the celebration for the release of Thor: Love and Thunder with a new Thor Tactical Upgrade, available now at WEB Suppliers in Disney California Adventure.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on Twitter and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!