Stop and Shop: Laughing Place Merchandise Highlights for December 7th

So much merchandise, so little time! On any given day, Disney is surely launching a new product, kicking off a limited time sale or celebrating one of their movies, series, or franchises and you do your best to keep up with all the announcements, but sometimes there’s just too much. Don’t worry, we got your back! Here are some of the new and featured merchandise offerings that were highlighted on Laughing Place today. Happy shopping!

shopDisney

Yee-Haw! "Toy Story 2" Marionettes Celebrate Woody, Jessie and Bullseye Origin Stories

Hey, howdy hey! It’s Woody’s Roundup on shopDisney! The friendly cowboy and his pals Jessie and Bullseye are part of a trio of marionette toy figures that resemble their appearance in Toy Story 2.

12 Days of Magical Deals: Tiered Savings Up to 25% Off on shopDisney

As families around the nation get ready for their holiday celebrations, shopDisney is offering 12 Days of Magical Deals across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. For a limited time guests can take up to 20% off $75+ and 25% off $100+ with the code SAVEMORE.

Ariel (Newly Designed) Disney Designer Collection Doll Coming to shopDisney

Ariel (Newly Designed) is the fifteenth and final doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Rocío Cintrón. shopDisney notes that Ariel’s look combines “painterly and modern aesthetics” that stem from Cintrón’s upbringing in Puerto Rico.

Hot Topic Expo

Funko, Loungefly Showcase New Exclusives Debuting for Hot Topic Expo

Before the year comes to an end, Funko and Loungefly are introducing a few more incredible collectibles as part of the one day only Hot Topic Expo. Today, both brands are showcasing the exclusives that will be dropping on December 13th.

Fun.com

Stay Cute and Cozy This Winter With Disney Shoes, Slippers and Blankets from Fun.com

Cold weather always seems perfect for the winter holidays, but once the seasonal fun passes, we’re still left with chilly air and snow that make us want to get cozy any chance we get. Fortunately, Fun.com has a delightful assortment of snuggly Disney blankets (and some slippers) that will help keep you warm.

Meundies

MeUndies Introduces New "Toy Story" Basics Collection

The collection features two new prints featuring favorite characters from Pixar Animation Studios’ Toy Story franchise, including Woody, Jessie, and more, as well as a print featuring the loveable Little Green Men on the lookout for the Claw.

Hasbro

Hasbro Pulse Gears Up for Big Year for the X-Men in 2023 During Latest Live Stream

The Marvel Legends Series team over at Hasbro Pulse held their final live stream of 2022 today and used it to look forward to a very big 2023 for the X-Men. The team will be celebrating 60 years of the X-Men next year and revealed a slate of new figures for that celebration.

Vera Bradley

Bring Home the Galaxy: Vera Bradley Darth Vader Collection

We’re approaching the end of Disney and Lucasfilm’s Bring Home the Galaxy but there are still plenty of exciting merchandise collections to browse as part of this Star Wars campaign. This week StarWars.com spotlighted a recent collection from Vera Bradley inspired by Darth Vader and the Dark Side.

Pick of the Day

The included 3 3/4-inch Endor Rebel Commando (Scout Trooper Disguise) is presented on a Star Wars: Return of the Jedi cardback – a great gift for any Star Wars fan! But you're going to want to keep it with your Star Wars The Vintage Collection Endor Bunker Playset.

Star Wars The Vintage Collection Endor Bunker Playset with Action Figure – $59.99

