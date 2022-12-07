“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for December 6th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 104 – December 6th, 2022

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

Today we chat about 12 Days of Magical Deals at shopDisney, a new Bambi collection, “it’s a small world” makeup from ColourPop, CASETiFY’s Nightmare Before Christmas series, a $1000 Cinderella costume for kids, and the Disney100 Platinum Celebration Collection. For Marvel, we look at collectible books and the first wave of Quantunmaina Pop! We wrap things up with Week 8 of Bring Home the Galaxy!

As Seen on Barely Necessities

12 Days of Magical Deals: Tiered Savings Up to 25% Off on shopDisney

As families around the nation get ready for their holiday celebrations, shopDisney is offering 12 Days of Magical Deals across their site so fans can share more magic with those they love. For a limited time guests can take up to 20% off $75+ and 25% off $100+ with the code SAVEMORE.

Cute "Bambi" Collection Brings Forest Fun to Your Home

The charm of Bambi has come to shopDisney in a new clothing and home decor collection that brings the forest to you. Bambi and his friends are great subjects for adult fashions that will keep you warm all season long.

Whimsical, Enchanting "it’s a small world" Collection Cruises to ColourPop

ColourPop has joined the happiest cruise that ever sailed with their newest Disney collaboration! Disney’s beloved attraction “it’s a small world“ serves as the inspiration—and package decoration—for this cheery collection that’s full of good vibes.

Yaay! Today Only Save 30% on The Muppets Collection from ColourPop

As you get ready to share the holiday spirit with those you love or make last minute gift requests, ColourPop is bringing the merriment and fun of the Muppets to you through their highly pigmented collection.

Disney x CASETiFY Presents Spooky but Charming "The Nightmare Before Christmas" Collection

Just in time for the upcoming holiday season, CASETiFY is collaborating with Disney on a limited edition collection of tech accessories featuring Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas.

shopDisney Introduces $1,000 Premium Cinderella Light-Up Costume for Kids

This week shopDisney quietly dropped a new product on the website designed for the ultimate princess dress up experience, but it’ll set you back $1000.00!

Disney100: Platinum Celebration Collection Launching December 12th on shopDisney

For the past 100 years, the Walt Disney Company has been delighting guests with magical stories, incredible characters and wondrous experiences that will live on for generations to come. shopDisney is celebrating Disney’s timeless legacy with numerous limited release Disney100 collections and the first to launch is the Platinum Celebration Collection.

Christmas 2022: Gift the Marvel Universe with Marvel Comic Collectible Books and Trade Paperbacks

The gifting season is upon us and this year, Marvel Comics has several options that will surprise the biggest fans with thoughtful collectible books they’ll treasure for years to come.

"Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania" Funko Pop! Figures Now Available for Pre-Order

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe kicks off this February with Ant-Man and The Wasp: Qunatumania, and now fans can get their hands on the first wave of Funko Pop! figures themed to the movie.

Bring Home the Galaxy: Grogu, Din Djarin Take the Spotlight on "The Mandalorian" Collection by Vera Bradley

The collection offers Vera Bradely’s signature paisley pattern along with a few other designs patterning Grogu and his silly antics alongside the more reserved Mando.

Bring Home the Galaxy Week 8 Round Up – Retro Hasbro Toys, RockLove and More

We’ve reached the eighth week of Bring Home the Galaxy and for this penultimate entry, StarWars.com presents vintage style toys from Hasbro, stylish accessories from Harveys and RockLove and even some a Darth Vader inspired hard drive.

Add to Your Shopping List

Ann Shen Teams up with Dooney & Bourke for Purr-fectly Adorable "The Aristocats" Collection

It’s about time we give some love to The Aristocats and fortunately, Dooney & Bourke are doing just that with a 3-piece collection of designer bags from the mind of Ann Shen

Snow White nuiMO Makes Grand Entrance on shopDisney

The Disney nuiMOs collection is welcoming another friend as Disney’s first princess, Snow White, makes her debut in the line of poseable plush.

Ariel (Newly Designed) Disney Designer Collection Doll Coming to shopDisney

Ariel (Newly Designed) is the fifteenth and final doll to be featured in the collection and is designed by Rocío Cintrón. shopDisney notes that Ariel’s look combines “painterly and modern aesthetics” that stem from Cintrón’s upbringing in Puerto Rico.

3 Disneyland Resort Specific MagicBand+ Designs Have Popped Up on shopDisney

MagicBand+ has finally come to Disneyland and as one would expect, that means new merchandise is available too. While the Disneyland-specific designs have been available since launch, they’ve just now started to trickle into shopDisney.

Complimentary Pandora Gift Tag Available With Purchase at Disney Parks Locations Dec 9th & 10th

Fans of Pandora Jewelry can head to different locations at Walt Disney World and the Disneyland Resort in a few days to get their hands on a special gift tag that will come complimentary with their purchase.

Stay Warm Out There With Love Your Melon Disney Beanies for the Family

Is your wardrobe winter ready? If not you can prepare for the season with shopDisney and Love Your Melon! These stretchy knit beanies will keep you warm, while detachable poms add a pop of fun and Disney inspired patches help you represent your favorite characters.

NYX Professional Makeup Launches "Avatar: The Way of Water" Collection

The cosmetic brand has just launched a limited-edition makeup collection that’s inspired by the characters in the film, and the vibrant, bioluminescent hues of the world of Pandora.

Christmas 2022: Gift a Year of Marvel Unlimited Digital Comics for Just $55!

Share a year of epic Marvel Comics fun with the biggest fans in your life thanks to Marvel Unlimited. The digital resource for all things Marvel Comics is offering a one year subscription for just $55 but this deal won’t last for long.

Revisit the World of "Willow" With Classic Poster and Apparel

Fans of Lucasfilm’s fantasy epic Willow have been invited to return to the mythical world as part of a new series on Disney+. Now in celebration of the original movie several brands have launched legacy apparel collections honoring the beloved story.

Video Game Review – "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga – Galactic Edition" Collects Over 400 Characters

Mike reviews the latest version of LEGO Star Wars, titled Galactic Edition. With the game out just in time for the holidays, Mike shares his overall thoughts on the new offerings and The Skywalker Saga game on the whole.

