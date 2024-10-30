Top 10 Today Set Launches on Disney+ Home Page

Disney+ subscribers can now see a personalized list of the most popular movies and series on the streaming service on any given day.
Disney+ has launched a new Top 10 Today set, making it easier than ever for subscribers to see what’s currently popular and trending on the streaming service.

  • It’s now easier than ever for Disney+ subscribers to find and enjoy everything the service has to offer, with the introduction of the Top 10 Today set.
  • The collection that showcases what is popular on the service in each country or territory on any given day, launched today on Disney+.
  • As of today, subscribers will start seeing the collection set on their Home screen.
  • Programs in Top 10 Today are reflective of Disney+’s on-demand catalog, factoring in the content available to you (for example, whether you're a Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscriber or not), in addition to settings based on your profile (such as content ratings).
  • For series, engagement is reflected at the episode level, which comes in handy when you need help identifying when new episodes have been released.
  • Currently, the Top 10 Today set is not available for Junior Mode profiles.

