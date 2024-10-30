Top 10 Today Set Launches on Disney+ Home Page

Disney+ has launched a new Top 10 Today set, making it easier than ever for subscribers to see what’s currently popular and trending on the streaming service.
What’s Happening:
- It’s now easier than ever for Disney+ subscribers to find and enjoy everything the service has to offer, with the introduction of the Top 10 Today set.
- The collection that showcases what is popular on the service in each country or territory on any given day, launched today on Disney+.
- As of today, subscribers will start seeing the collection set on their Home screen.
- Programs in Top 10 Today are reflective of Disney+’s on-demand catalog, factoring in the content available to you (for example, whether you're a Hulu on Disney+ for Bundle subscriber or not), in addition to settings based on your profile (such as content ratings).
- For series, engagement is reflected at the episode level, which comes in handy when you need help identifying when new episodes have been released.
- Currently, the Top 10 Today set is not available for Junior Mode profiles.
More Disney+ News:
- Marvel Shares Upcoming Disney+ Slate Sizzle Reel, Reveals Dates for Multiple Projects
- Unique Marketing Push Reveals Long-Awaited Disney+ Debut of Marvel’s “Deadpool & Wolverine”
- Christmas Comes Early for Fans of Marvel’s “What If…?” with Third Season Premiere in December
- Wizards Beyond Waverly Place: Behind the Scenes of the Russo Family’s Spellbinding Return
- NFL in Springfield — ESPN to Air “The Simpsons Funday Football” on December 9th
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now