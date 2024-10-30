Top 10 Today Set Launches on Disney+ Home Page

Disney+ subscribers can now see a personalized list of the most popular movies and series on the streaming service on any given day.

Disney+ has launched a new Top 10 Today set, making it easier than ever for subscribers to see what’s currently popular and trending on the streaming service.

What’s Happening:

It’s now easier than ever for Disney+ subscribers to find and enjoy everything the service has to offer, with the introduction of the Top 10 Today set.

The collection that showcases what is popular on the service in each country or territory on any given day, launched today on Disney+.

As of today, subscribers will start seeing the collection set on their Home screen.

Programs in Top 10 Today are reflective of Disney+’s on-demand catalog, factoring in the content available to you (for example, whether you're a Hulu

For series, engagement is reflected at the episode level, which comes in handy when you need help identifying when new episodes have been released.

Currently, the Top 10 Today set is not available for Junior Mode profiles.

