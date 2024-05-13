Marvel Seemingly Trolls Fans with Yet Another Title for Upcoming “Agatha” Disney+ Series

It appears Marvel is trolling its fans, as they’ve shared yet another title for the upcoming Agatha Harkness series, although this one seems to be a fake.

Today, Marvel Studios shared the image above on their official X / Twitter account, seemingly retitling the oft-renamed Agatha Harkness series once again, this time as Agatha: The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe .

. Shortly thereafter, the tweet was deleted, leading us to believe this was a simple troll from Marvel’s social media team.

Of course, The Lying Witch with Great Wardrobe is a callback to The Chronicles of Narnia novel and film, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe .

The series was originally announced to be called Agatha: House of Harkness, before being renamed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos, then Agatha: Darkhold Diaries, before finally (?) settling on the current name – simply, Agatha.

Agatha herself, Kathryn Hahn, revealed in January

A short description of the first episode of Agatha was made available through the U.S. Copyright Office Public Records System: "In the first episode we see Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) finally break out of a spell she has been trapped in. She can't wait to go back to her old murderous ways only to find that she is powerless. The only way forward for her is to embark on a perilous quest to get her powers back with the help of an unlikely friend or two."

The cast of Agatha also includes: Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Patti LuPone, Emma Caulfield, and Debra Jo Rupp.

also includes: Jac Schaefer, Gandja Monteiro and Rachel Goldberg will serve as directors for the series.

Agatha is set to premiere on Disney+.