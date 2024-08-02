Andscape Announces Debut of Film “She Taught Love”

Andscape has announced the debut of their narrative feature, She Taught Love.

  • Andscape, the Black-led studio of Disney & ESPN, has announced the debut of the feature film She Taught Love.
  • Directed by Nate Edwards and written by Darrell Britt-Gibson, the film follows a prestige television actor who is flailing through life before he meets a sports agent who’s own mortality is creeping up.
  • The duo learn to rely on each other and choose love, no matter how much time they have together.

  • She Taught Love stars Darrell Britt-Gibson, Arsema Thomas, Taissa Farmiga, D’Arcy Carden, and more.
  • The film will debut at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival on August 4th.
  • She Taught Love debuts on Hulu and in select theaters on September 27th.

