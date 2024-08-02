Andscape Announces Debut of Film “She Taught Love”

Andscape has announced the debut of their narrative feature, She Taught Love.

Andscape, the Black-led studio of Disney & ESPN She Taught Love .

. Directed by Nate Edwards and written by Darrell Britt-Gibson, the film follows a prestige television actor who is flailing through life before he meets a sports agent who’s own mortality is creeping up.

The duo learn to rely on each other and choose love, no matter how much time they have together.

The film will debut at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival on August 4th.

She Taught Love stars Darrell Britt-Gibson, Arsema Thomas, Taissa Farmiga, D'Arcy Carden, and more. The film will debut at the Martha's Vineyard African American Film Festival on August 4th.

