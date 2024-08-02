Andscape Announces Debut of Film “She Taught Love”

Andscape has announced the debut of their narrative feature, She Taught Love.
What’s Happening:
- Andscape, the Black-led studio of Disney & ESPN, has announced the debut of the feature film She Taught Love.
- Directed by Nate Edwards and written by Darrell Britt-Gibson, the film follows a prestige television actor who is flailing through life before he meets a sports agent who’s own mortality is creeping up.
- The duo learn to rely on each other and choose love, no matter how much time they have together.
- She Taught Love stars Darrell Britt-Gibson, Arsema Thomas, Taissa Farmiga, D’Arcy Carden, and more.
- The film will debut at the Martha’s Vineyard African American Film Festival on August 4th.
- She Taught Love debuts on Hulu and in select theaters on September 27th.
More Hulu News:
- Lollapalooza 2024 to Stream Exclusively on Hulu Beginning August 1st
- Hulu Orders New Documentary Focusing on the Catfishing Scheme Against Tegan and Sara
- Advance Clip: Daughtry and Papa Roach Duke it Out on "Celebrity Family Feud"
- Review: Hulu's "Betrayal: A Father's Secret" – A Graphic True Crime Series That May Have Overshared
- The El Capitan Theatre to Host “Only Murders in the Building” Season 4 D23 Member Screening Event