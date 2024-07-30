Lollapalooza 2024 to Stream Exclusively on Hulu Beginning August 1st

Chicago’s iconic Lollapalooza music festival is set to once again stream on Hulu this year.

What’s Happening:

Hulu is the exclusive streaming destination for the biggest music festivals of 2024 including Chicago’s iconic Lollapalooza music festival.

From Thursday, August 1st through Sunday, August 4th, all Hulu subscribers can tune in to the Lollapalooza live stream and watch artists like Chappell Roan, Hozier, Reneé Rapp, The Killers, and Two Door Cinema Club take the stage in real time.

Taking place at Grant Park in Chicago, the Lollapalooza live stream starts Thursday, August 1st at 6:00 p.m. ET.

Check out the full schedule for the music festival here

More music festivals are coming to Hulu later this year, including iHeartRadio Festival (September 20th-21st, 2024) and Austin City Limits (October 4th-6th, 2024).

More Hulu News: