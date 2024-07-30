Advance Clip: Daughtry and Papa Roach Duke it Out on “Celebrity Family Feud”

It’s a battle of the bands on this week’s Celebrity Family Feud, with Daughtry facing off against Papa Roach and Earth, Wind & Fire going head-to-head with The War & Treaty. Laughing Place is thrilled to offer an advance clip from the next episode, airing tonight at 8/7c on ABC and streaming tomorrow on Hulu. See what happens as both band’s bass players, Tobin Esperance of Papa Roach and Marty O'Brien of Daughtry, answer a music-themed question to determine which team plays that round.

About Celebrity Family Feud:

Hosted by stand-up comedian, actor, author and Emmy Award winner Steve Harvey, the iconic game show features celebrities, along with their immediate family members or their extended TV families, going head-to-head in a contest to name the most popular responses to survey-type questions posed to 100 people for a chance to win money for a charity of their choice.

Episode Description:

“Daughtry vs. Papa Roach and Earth, Wind & Fire vs. The War & Treaty”

Hosted by Steve Harvey, Daughtry and Papa Roach face off; Earth, Wind & Fire go up against The War & Treaty for their selected charities.

Celebrity Family Feud is produced by Fremantle. Gaby Johnston is the executive producer. New episodes stream on demand and on Hulu the day after they air.